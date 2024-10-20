Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed; Liam Payne's cause of death: this week's top stories

From Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records being unsealed after a judge's decision, to Liam Payne's cause of death being revealed in a preliminary autopsy, here are this week's top stories.

Gilbert Police say a man was found dead after taking his own life in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert on Saturday, Oct. 12. Click to read more.

Millions of Americans may be impacted by a 10-million pound meat recall affecting hundreds of products across major retailers, according to a newly-released document.

BrucePac, a company based in Oklahoma, began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry last week. Fears about listeria contamination prompted the recall.

Click to read more.

Liam Payne's autopsy revealed that the One Direction singer died from "polytrauma" and "an internal and external hemorrhage."

Payne died Wednesday, Oct. 16, as a "result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of the third floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying," according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office N°16, temporarily headed by Marcelo Roma. He was 31.

Click to read more.

An exceedingly rare comet made an appearance in Arizona on Sunday night.

The once-in-80,000-year sight made its closest approach to Earth this weekend before heading into the vast abyss of outer space. Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun in September before passing within 44 million miles of Earth on Saturday.

Click to read more.