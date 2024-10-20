Expand / Collapse search

Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed; Liam Payne's cause of death: this week's top stories

Published  October 20, 2024 3:16pm MST
Week in Review
From Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records being unsealed after a judge's decision, to Liam Payne's cause of death being revealed in a preliminary autopsy, here are this week's top stories.

1. 'What do you mean you're sorry?': Man wants answers after pet died while in care of sitter hired on Rover

Dog dies under the care of Rover sitter; man wants answers

What began as a day at the Grand Canyon for a Buckeye man ended in tragedy, as his pet died while he was in the care of a dogsitter who he hired via a website named Rover. Now, the man is seeking justice for what happened. FOX 10's Justin Lum has this story.

2. Arizona Supreme Court denies effort to keep divorce records of Ruben and Kate Gallego sealed

Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed

3. 'Too many dogs': Arizona Humane Society cracks down on filthy conditions at Phoenix dog rescue

AZ Humane Society responds to complaints on dog rescue

FOX 10 investigates a Phoenix dog rescue that the Arizona Humane Society is well aware of due to allegedly filthy conditions reported to officials multiple times.

4. 2 dead in I-10 crash south of Phoenix 

2 killed in fiery crash on I-10 in Maricopa County

Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash along I-10 south of Phoenix, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. FOX 10's Lindsey Ragas has this story.

5. Glendale woman set to graduate killed in apparent murder-suicide by ex-boyfriend, police say

Woman killed in murder-suicide by ex, Glendale PD says

6. Man found dead in Starbucks bathroom after taking his own life

Gilbert Police say a man was found dead after taking his own life in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert on Saturday, Oct. 12. Click to read more.

7. Giant supplier to Costco, Target and more recalling 10M pounds of meat: What to know

Millions of Americans may be impacted by a 10-million pound meat recall affecting hundreds of products across major retailers, according to a newly-released document.

BrucePac, a company based in Oklahoma, began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry last week. Fears about listeria contamination prompted the recall.

Click to read more.

8. Charges dropped against disabled deaf man who was hit by Phoenix Police officers

Charges against disabled deaf man dropped, county attorney says

The county attorney's office says charges against Tyron McAlpin, the disabled deaf man who was seen being hit by Phoenix Police officers, have been dropped.

9. Liam Payne's cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy

Liam Payne's autopsy revealed that the One Direction singer died from "polytrauma" and "an internal and external hemorrhage."

Payne died Wednesday, Oct. 16, as a "result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of the third floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying," according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office N°16, temporarily headed by Marcelo Roma. He was 31.

Click to read more.

10. Photos: Once-in-a-lifetime comet spotted over Arizona

An exceedingly rare comet made an appearance in Arizona on Sunday night.

The once-in-80,000-year sight made its closest approach to Earth this weekend before heading into the vast abyss of outer space. Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun in September before passing within 44 million miles of Earth on Saturday.

Click to read more.