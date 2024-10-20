Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records unsealed; Liam Payne's cause of death: this week's top stories
From Ruben and Kate Gallego's divorce records being unsealed after a judge's decision, to Liam Payne's cause of death being revealed in a preliminary autopsy, here are this week's top stories.
1. 'What do you mean you're sorry?': Man wants answers after pet died while in care of sitter hired on Rover
2. Arizona Supreme Court denies effort to keep divorce records of Ruben and Kate Gallego sealed
3. 'Too many dogs': Arizona Humane Society cracks down on filthy conditions at Phoenix dog rescue
4. 2 dead in I-10 crash south of Phoenix
5. Glendale woman set to graduate killed in apparent murder-suicide by ex-boyfriend, police say
6. Man found dead in Starbucks bathroom after taking his own life
Gilbert Police say a man was found dead after taking his own life in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert on Saturday, Oct. 12. Click to read more.
7. Giant supplier to Costco, Target and more recalling 10M pounds of meat: What to know
Millions of Americans may be impacted by a 10-million pound meat recall affecting hundreds of products across major retailers, according to a newly-released document.
BrucePac, a company based in Oklahoma, began recalling 9,986,245 total pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry last week. Fears about listeria contamination prompted the recall.
8. Charges dropped against disabled deaf man who was hit by Phoenix Police officers
9. Liam Payne's cause of death revealed in preliminary autopsy
Liam Payne's autopsy revealed that the One Direction singer died from "polytrauma" and "an internal and external hemorrhage."
Payne died Wednesday, Oct. 16, as a "result of the fall he suffered from the balcony of the third floor room of the hotel in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Palermo where he was staying," according to the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office N°16, temporarily headed by Marcelo Roma. He was 31.
10. Photos: Once-in-a-lifetime comet spotted over Arizona
An exceedingly rare comet made an appearance in Arizona on Sunday night.
The once-in-80,000-year sight made its closest approach to Earth this weekend before heading into the vast abyss of outer space. Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS made its closest approach to the Sun in September before passing within 44 million miles of Earth on Saturday.