Man found dead in Starbucks bathroom due to self-inflicted gun shot

article

The Brief A man allegedly shot and killed himself in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert. After pointing a gun at a person in the store, he barricaded himself in the bathroom. Gilbert SWAT reported to the scene to find the man dead in the bathroom.



Gilbert Police say a man was found dead after shooting himself in a Starbucks bathroom in Gilbert on Saturday.

According to a police report, witnesses at Starbucks said a person was acting erratically and pointing a gun at a person in the store before entering the bathroom.

Several of those witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Gilbert SWAT was called to the incident and discovered the man dead in the bathroom.

"All employees and customers evacuated the business and none of them reported any injuries," Gilbert Police said in the report.

Traffic restrictions were briefly in place along Santan Village Parkway for an investigation.