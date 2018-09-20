Elephantopia holding painting party to raise money for endangered elephants
A Valley organization is hosting a painting party to help endangered elephants and it's all in honor of World Elephant Day.
Hundreds of dead fish found floating in Gilbert lake
Hundreds of fish found dead floating along a Gilbert pond. After viewers sent us photos, we went to check it out at Morrison Ranch Lake.
Valley softball team gives back to the community
Teamwork is the name of the game for a Gilbert little league softball team as the young ladies headed off the field to learn about giving back. The non-profit they volunteered at says it wouldn't be where it's at without them.
Gilbert PD: Suspect in barricade situation dead
Gilbert Police say a homicide suspect is dead following a barricade situation at a Motel 6 in Tempe.
Suspect in barricade situation taken to hospital
Gilbert Police say a homicide suspect was taken to the hospital after he barricaded himself in a vehicle at a Motel 6 in Tempe. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Four Gilbert little league teams head to state tournament
Some major talent is coming out of Gilbert as four softball little leagues make it to the state tournament.
Cory's Corner: Altitude Trampoline Park
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Altitude Trampoline Park in Gilbert.
Cory's Corner: Wildhorse Ranch Rescue
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Wildhorse Ranch Rescue in Gilbert.
East Valley company tries to reinvent disposable cups
A company that recently opened up a factory in Gilbert is one of the winners of the NextGen Cup Challenge. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports.
Cory's Corner: Socal Fish Taco in Gilbert
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Socal Fish Taco in Gilbert!
Keeping It Local: Butter and Fig
FOX 10's Ty Brennan and Anita Roman talk to Butter and Fig founder Amber Ray about their skincare products.
Cory's Corner: Arizona Goat Yoga
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Arizona Goat Yoga in Gilbert!
Police seek man who approached girl in Gilbert
FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
Body camera video showing the shooting death of MCSO detention officer released
Gilbert Police officials have released body camera video surrounding the shooting death of an MCSO detention officer earlier this year. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Cardinals host special needs kids camp in Gilbert
For the last 18 years, Greenfield Junior High Special Education teacher Darla Knight has put the time into making a two-hour training camp something that these kids look forward to every year.
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Gilbert
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of Recker and Guadalupe. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports.
Police: Gilbert 4-year-old girl abused after spilling milk near Xbox
Police say a 24-year-old Gilbert man admitted striking a 4-year-old girl when she spilled milk, and a judge says the child may not survive her injuries. Fox 10's Courtney Griffin reports.