Christopher Fantastic, teen violence suspect, sentenced to probation

A man who was charged in connection to two teen violence incidents in the East Valley has been sentenced to probation.

One of the attacks happened in Mesa, where police said 30 to 40 teens and young adults were involved in a fight near Val Vista Drive and Southern Avenue.

The other incident happened at a fast food parking lot near Market Street and Williams Field Road in Gilbert. The father of the 16-year-old victim said his son suffered kidney damage, hit his head on the asphalt, and was bleeding from the mouth.

Fantastic, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in May.

On July 1, Fantastic was sentenced to three years probation.