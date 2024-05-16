Teen violence suspect Christopher Fantastic takes plea deal

A 4th teen charged in East Valley violence cases has taken a plea deal.

Christopher Fantastic, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for two attacks. One of the attacks happened in Mesa, where police say 30 to 40 teens and young adults were involved in a fight near Val Vista and Southern.

The other incident happened at a fast food store parking lot near Market Street and Williams Field Road in Gilbert. The father of the 16-year-old victim in this incident said his son suffered kidney damage, hit his head on the asphalt, and was bleeding from the mouth.

During court on May 16, the mother of the victim in the Mesa assault spoke, asking that Fantastic not be released, even with conditions. She said victims like her son are still dealing with repercussions from being beaten.

"It's emotional, it's mental and it's physical," said Jobeth Palmer. "Releasing him is going to be a threat, whether it's retaliation from him or people that he's involved with, people that he has done the other attacks with."

Sentencing for Fantastic is set for July 1.