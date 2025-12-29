Police: Drunk driver dragged Good Samaritan, hit five cars in Glendale

The Brief Glendale Police arrested Samuel Gallegos-Morga, 35, after he allegedly crashed a rental truck into a retaining wall and dragged an elderly neighbor who had approached the vehicle to help. Investigators reported Gallegos-Morga had a blood alcohol content of 0.222%, and is being held on a $50,000 bond for the incident that left the victim hospitalized with a fractured eye socket.



A 35-year-old man remains in custody after police say he drove a rental truck into a neighborhood wall, struck five cars and dragged an elderly Good Samaritan down a street Saturday night.

What we know:

Glendale Police arrested Samuel Gallegos-Morga, 35, following the incident near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27.

Investigators say Gallegos-Morga crashed a Penske truck into a residential retaining wall, prompting a neighbor to run to the scene to help.

Police said Gallegos-Morga responded by yelling at and kicking the man before driving away while the victim was still clinging to the side of the truck. The victim was dragged down the street, suffering a fractured eye socket and significant road rash. His family said he remains hospitalized.

Officers located Gallegos-Morga about half a mile away. He reportedly told officers, "I’m drunk," and asked if anyone had been killed. Investigators found several beers and a half-full bottle of whiskey near the truck.

Police said Gallegos-Morga’s blood alcohol content was 0.222%, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08%.

He allegedly admitted to leaving the scene, telling officers he "messed up."

What's next:

Gallegos-Morga is being held on a $50,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2.

