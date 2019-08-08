Cards' Kyler Murray getting ready for 1st preseason game
The Arizona Cardinals don't often get much buzz for preseason games.
Blowing dust seen in parts of the Valley
Video taken by ADOT freeway cameras show blowing dust in parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.
DPS: 1 dead, 1 injured following wrong-way crash near L-101 and Union Hills
DPS officials reported a third straight day of wrong-way driving on Wednesday. This time, however, the incident turned deadly, with 20-year-old LaiQuan Lemon killed in a wrong-way crash on the Loop 101 at Union Hills Drive.
Arizona Cardinals to debut new food options this coming season
The Arizona Cardinals are rolling out a brand-new menu for the upcoming season, and they have everything from BBQ, giant hotdogs to vegan options.
Talking Stick Resort Arena renovation efforts mean Arizona Rattlers will have to play in Glendale
It looks like the Arizona Rattlers are on the move from Downtown Phoenix to the West Valley.
Police: Three stabbed in Glendale, suspect sought
Police say three people have been stabbed in Glendale and a suspect has not been caught.
Glendale PD: One dead after shooting
A shooting near 75th Ave and Glendale left one person dead and another injured on Thursday after a verbal fight, according to police.
Car stolen from new parents outside Glendale hospital's maternity ward
New Parents were stunned when their car was stolen right in front of the maternity ward at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale. When they exited the building with the baby, the car was gone. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports
Mother of victim in weekend double murder speaks
The mother of a Glendale woman who was shot and killed along with her four-year-old daughter spoke on Thursday. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Artist almost done with mural painted in memory of Prince
A one-of-a-kind work of art is about to be unveiled near the corner of 15th Avenue and Grand Avenue. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports,.
Glendale firefighters deliver baby while on the way to the hospital
Fox 10's Anita Roman reports
Glendale man accused of killing his girlfriend
Police officials said a Glendale man shot and killed his girlfriend and her young daughter, and then made up a story about how they were killed. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Glendale Police investigate deadly crash near 55th Ave. and Bethany Home
Glendale Police investigate deadly crash near 55th Ave. and Bethany Home
Cory's Corner: Coyote Crew Auditions
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey stops by Gila River Arena to talk to the Coyote Crew about their upcoming auditions.
Cory's Corner: Spartan Race at State Farm Stadium
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey gives us a behind the scenes look at the Spartan Race which takes place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
Cory's Corner: Summer Improv Camp for Kids
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey gives us a look at Improv Camp at Stir Crazy Comedy Club in Glendale.
Cory's Corner: Glendale Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey gives us an inside look at Glendale Foothills Recreation & Aquatics Center.
Cory's Corner: Arizona Sports Complex Soccer Camp
Cory takes us around soccer camp at Arizona Sports Complex in Glendale.
Back to school: Sierra Verde Steam Academy
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey visits the kids at Sierra Verde Steam Academy in Glendale!
Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash
Interstate 10 eastbound between 59th and 51st avenues will be closed during the investigation.