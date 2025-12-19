Luke Air Force Base lockdown lifted after reports of active shooter incident

The Brief Luke Air Force Base was placed on lockdown Friday due to reports of an active shooter incident. An all-clear was given at the base at 11:21 a.m. on Dec. 19 after officials said no active threat was found.



The lockdown at Luke Air Force Base has been lifted following reports of an active shooter incident.

What we know:

Luke Air Force Base says a lockdown was initiated just before 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 "in response to a report of a potential active shooter incident occurring on the installation."

"The 56th Security Forces Squadron and local law enforcement authorities responded immediately and cleared the affected area," read a Facebook post from Luke Air Force Base. "No active threat was found. All base operations have been instructed to continue as normal."

The lockdown was lifted at 11:21 a.m.

What we don't know:

No further details on the incident were released.

US Luke Air Force Base, home of the 56th Fighter Wing, is pictured in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 26, 2021. (Photo by OLIVIER TOURON/AFP via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego responded on X about the incident:

"My team is closely monitoring reports of an active shooter at Luke Air Force Base in West Valley. Thank you to law enforcement and emergency crews for their swift response. Everyone in the area, please remain cautious as we continue to learn more."

"Any report of a potential threat to our people, installation, or equipment is taken seriously at Luke AFB," Brig. Gen. David Berkland, 56th Fighter Wing commander, said in a statement. "We initiated lockdown procedures to protect our people while our Security Forces Defenders and law enforcement partners assessed the situation. We use these measures decisively and proactively, and today they worked exactly as intended."

Map of Luke Air Force Base