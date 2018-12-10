Donated Purple Heart medal to be returned video

Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.

Drone Zone: Taking a look at Camp Verde video

It was the headquarters for the U.S. Army's war on the Apache and Yavapai Indians, and now, Fort Verde is a state park. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park video

McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.

Army testing new battle equipment near Yuma video

Soldiers in the U.S. Army can be sure of one thing, that the equipment they use in the field of battle will work, every time. That's because tanks, trucks and artillery are being tested every day at the U.S. Army Proving Grounds in Yuma. FOX 10's John Hook reports.