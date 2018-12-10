11 brothers share 158 cumulative years of US military service
The sons of Ben and Hattie Davis give special meaning to the term "band of brothers."
Woman confronts US Air Force member, tells her it’s ‘distasteful' to speak Spanish in uniform
A woman confronted a U.S. Air Force member outside of a Starbucks, telling her she “shouldn’t be speaking Spanish” and that it was “distasteful” to do so in her uniform.
Emotional homecoming: Body of fallen Marine brought back to Arizona
It was an emotional day at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Friday afternoon, where the body of a Valley Marine was returned home.
Valley Air Force veteran given brand new rental home
A Valley Air Force vet is getting keys to a new luxury rental home in the West Valley. It's a free place to live as she transitions to civilian life and looking for a permanent home.
Purple Heart medal donated to Goodwill in Tucson to be reunited with family
Officials with Goodwill in Southern Arizona said Wednesday they are working with the family of a World War II soldier to return a Purple Heart medal that was donated to a store in the Tucson area.
Disabled vet at risk of eviction from Colorado apartment building for flying US flag
A controversy has erupted at a Colorado luxury apartment building over a rule prohibiting tenants from flying the American flag.
Chick-Fil-A manager changes 96-year-old WWII veteran's tire in ‘beautiful' act of kindness
When a World War II veteran entered a Chick-Fil-A desperately seeking help with a flat tire, a restaurant manager jumped into action “without hesitation” and was unknowingly captured in pictures during the act of kindness.
Valley model on ending veteran homelessness getting attention from Washington D.C.
Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, visited the Valley Wednesday to show his support for a veterans housing facility that his department helped fund.
Marine develops cider business with his brother
What started as a form of therapy for a local veteran turned into a business with his brother. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports, in this week's edition of Made in Arizona.
Veterans will hand out USS John McCain shirts during Trump's ‘Salute to America' July 4 event
Two veteran organizations, VoteVets.org and Rags of Honor, are joining forces to distribute thousands of shirts featuring the USS John S. McCain during this year’s Fourth of July celebration in Washington D.C.
Valley restaurant teams up with non-profit to make care packages for troops and their families
One restaurant chain in the Valley is helping active military members and their families. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Cardinals players help local veterans in need
In just weeks, the Arizona Cardinals will be on the field for the 2019 season, but on Tuesday, some of the players were lending a hand to people in need. FOX 10's Christina Carilla reports.
Drone Zone: Taking a look at Camp Verde
It was the headquarters for the U.S. Army's war on the Apache and Yavapai Indians, and now, Fort Verde is a state park. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Delegation members ask Army to increase training at National Guard site in Pinal County
PHOENIX (AP) - Members of Arizona's congressional delegation are asking the U.S. Army to use a National Guard facility in Pinal County to meet a growing demand for training pilots who will fly U.S.-made Apache attack helicopters.
Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park
McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.
McSally discusses sexual assault in the military while visiting Luke AFB
Just weeks after revealing she was sexually assaulted decades ago while serving in the Air Force, Sen. Martha McSally spent the afternoon at Luke Air Force Base to discuss her plans to prevent it from happening to others in the military. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
Drone Zone: Vintage World War II bomber on display at South Mountain High School
A unique part of aviation history is on display, every day, at South Mountain High School in Phoenix.
Army testing new battle equipment near Yuma
Soldiers in the U.S. Army can be sure of one thing, that the equipment they use in the field of battle will work, every time. That's because tanks, trucks and artillery are being tested every day at the U.S. Army Proving Grounds in Yuma. FOX 10's John Hook reports.
Cardinals go up against military with video game competition
Just a few days after Veterans Day, one group is getting the Arizona Cardinals together with the military for a little friendly competition, and it was all for a simple, but great cause. FOX 10's Jennifer Auh reports.