Fireworks now legal to use across Arizona ahead of New Year's celebrations

The Brief Fireworks are now legal to use across Arizona. State law allows for fireworks twice a year: around New Year's and the 4th of July. Restrictions, however, still apply.



As Arizonans look ahead to ringing in the new year, they can now start to celebrate using fireworks.

While the stands have been open and selling consumer fireworks for the last couple of weeks, it wasn't until Dec. 26 that fireworks could be legally used across Arizona.

What To Know:

State law allows for fireworks use twice a year, around New Year’s and the Fourth of July. Permissible fireworks include items such as fountains, ground spinners, sparklers and toy smoke devices.

Fireworks can be used from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4. However, you are not allowed to use them between 11 p.m. and 8 a.m., except on Dec. 31, when they are allowed from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Fireworks are prohibited within one mile of mountain preserves, desert or regional parks, designated conservation areas, and national forests or wilderness areas. Different cities also have different codes about when and where fireworks can be used.

What you can do:

Arizonans are reminded for their safety to only use legal fireworks. Keep water or a hose nearby. Never relight malfunctioning fireworks. Keep fireworks away from dry grass, buildings and vehicles. Wear eye protection and avoid loose clothing, and soak used fireworks in water before disposal.

If a fire or injury occurs when fireworks are being used, call 911 immediately.