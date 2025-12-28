Expand / Collapse search

Inmate killed in Buckeye prison following altercation with cellmate: ADCRR

Published  December 28, 2025 2:32pm MST
The Brief

    • An inmate died following an altercation with another prisoner at the ASPC-Lewis facility in Buckeye on Dec. 27.
    • The death is being investigated as a homicide by the ADCRR’s Office of the Inspector General and the medical examiner.
    • The identity of the second inmate is currently unknown, and it remains unclear what triggered the fatal fight.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An inmate in Buckeye is dead following an altercation with a cellmate, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR).

What we know:

Joshua Walker, 41, died on Dec. 27 while imprisoned at ASPC-Lewis. Preliminary investigation indicates that the inmate died after getting into an altercation with another prisoner. 

The backstory:

On Dec. 7, 2017, Gilbert Police responded to a home to find 63-year-old Donald Beckemeyer lying on the floor of his home with trauma to the head. Initial investigation indicated a struggle, as the front door was ajar, and several items in the home were strewn about. He later died at a nearby hospital. 

Walker was identified as a suspect and was arrested months later on March 13, 2018. 

Walker was booked into the Lewis Corrections Department back in 2021 following his sentencing for second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons and a marijuana violation. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the other inmate involved was not disclosed. It is unclear what led up to the altercation and if the other inmate will face charges.

What's next:

His death is being investigated by the ADCRR’s Office of the Inspector General as a homicide. All inmate deaths are also investigated with the consultation of the medical examiner's office. 

The Source: Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry

