Inmate killed in Buckeye prison following altercation with cellmate: ADCRR
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - An inmate in Buckeye is dead following an altercation with a cellmate, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR).
What we know:
Joshua Walker, 41, died on Dec. 27 while imprisoned at ASPC-Lewis. Preliminary investigation indicates that the inmate died after getting into an altercation with another prisoner.
The backstory:
On Dec. 7, 2017, Gilbert Police responded to a home to find 63-year-old Donald Beckemeyer lying on the floor of his home with trauma to the head. Initial investigation indicated a struggle, as the front door was ajar, and several items in the home were strewn about. He later died at a nearby hospital.
Walker was identified as a suspect and was arrested months later on March 13, 2018.
Walker was booked into the Lewis Corrections Department back in 2021 following his sentencing for second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons and a marijuana violation.
What we don't know:
The identity of the other inmate involved was not disclosed. It is unclear what led up to the altercation and if the other inmate will face charges.
What's next:
His death is being investigated by the ADCRR’s Office of the Inspector General as a homicide. All inmate deaths are also investigated with the consultation of the medical examiner's office.
The Source: Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry