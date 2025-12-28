Inmate killed in Buckeye prison following altercation with cellmate: ADCRR

The Brief An inmate died following an altercation with another prisoner at the ASPC-Lewis facility in Buckeye on Dec. 27. The death is being investigated as a homicide by the ADCRR’s Office of the Inspector General and the medical examiner. The identity of the second inmate is currently unknown, and it remains unclear what triggered the fatal fight.



An inmate in Buckeye is dead following an altercation with a cellmate, according to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR).

What we know:

Joshua Walker, 41, died on Dec. 27 while imprisoned at ASPC-Lewis. Preliminary investigation indicates that the inmate died after getting into an altercation with another prisoner.

The backstory:

On Dec. 7, 2017, Gilbert Police responded to a home to find 63-year-old Donald Beckemeyer lying on the floor of his home with trauma to the head. Initial investigation indicated a struggle, as the front door was ajar, and several items in the home were strewn about. He later died at a nearby hospital.

Walker was identified as a suspect and was arrested months later on March 13, 2018.

Walker was booked into the Lewis Corrections Department back in 2021 following his sentencing for second-degree murder, misconduct involving weapons and a marijuana violation.

What we don't know:

The identity of the other inmate involved was not disclosed. It is unclear what led up to the altercation and if the other inmate will face charges.

What's next:

His death is being investigated by the ADCRR’s Office of the Inspector General as a homicide. All inmate deaths are also investigated with the consultation of the medical examiner's office.