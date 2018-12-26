Cory's Corner: Adams Natural Meats
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Adams Natural Meats in Buckeye.
Police officer seriously hurt in crash along Buckeye roadway
Buckeye Police officials say a police officer has been involved in a car accident Wednesday. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Hostage situation at Buckeye prison ends without incident
The Arizona Department of Corrections says a hostage situation at one of their prisons has been resolved without injury.
Cory's Corner: Crow's Dairy
FOX 10's Cory McCloskey checks out Crow's Dairy in Buckeye!
Buckeye Fire Department warns residents that snakes may be in their pool noodles
Some snakes here in the valley were discovered inside a pool noodle. Now, the Buckeye Fire Department is warning residents in the area to shake it off first.
Missing Jesse Wilson: March 16 would be his 12th birthday
It's been nearly two years since Jesse Wilson disappeared from his Buckeye home. March 16th is the young boy's 12th birthday and while he remains missing, some believe there may be a resolution to this story. FOX 10's Carmen Blackwell reports.
Buckeye family lucky to be alive after fire rips through home
A Buckeye family is lucky to be alive after a first alarm fire ripped through their garage and attic.
Buckeye mother admits to killing 2-year-old son
It's a heartbreaking and tragic story. A 2-year-old boy was shot and killed in his home and police say his own mother did it. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Records: Buckeye woman tried to kill self after shooting son
Court documents show a Buckeye woman who police said shot her 2-year-old son to death tried to kill herself with the same gun but the next bullet was loaded backward in the magazine. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Buckeye woman arrested in shooting death of 2-year-old son
A Buckeye neighborhood is in shock after a 2-year-old was shot and killed. Now police say the boy's mother has been arrested on 2nd degree murder charges. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
2-year-old killed, woman found with stab wounds
A Buckeye neighborhood is in shock after a 2-year-old was shot and killed. Now police say the boy's mother is a person of interest in the case. FOX 10's Matt Rodewald reports.
Buckeye family loses everything in house fire
A family is in need of a lot of help this holiday season after losing everything they own in a fire.
Anonymous letter alleges incidents of corruption within Buckeye's police department
The City of Buckeye is launching a special investigation, after receiving an anonymous letter that claims widespread corruption within the city's police department. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Buckeye Police planning new registry for citizen with "special needs"
A video of an altercation between an autistic teen and a Buckeye Police officer who mistook the teen as someone on drugs has gone viral, and since then, Buckeye Police has been working to make sure something like this doesn't happen again. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
Traveling Vietnam Wall on display in Buckeye
An emotional tribute is on display in Buckeye on the eve of Veterans Day, honoring those who lost their lives in the Vietnam Conflict. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo reports.
Ranch on sale in Buckeye is "out of this world"
A nearly 10-acre ranch is now for sale in Buckeye, and its owner claims there's something "out of this world" about the property. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Phoenix police to search landfill for missing woman
Phoenix police say they will begin searching a landfill this morning for a missing Phoenix mother.
Police plan landfill search for missing woman
Phoenix Police are closer to ramping up a search for a missing Valley mother. Christine Mustafa disappeared in May and is feared dead. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Buckeye school students sent to hospital following bus crash near Needles
The California Highway Patrol says a bus carrying dozens of students has been involved in a crash with a big rig near the Arizona border, trapping the bus driver and injuring a handful of youngsters. FOX 10's Courtney Griffin reports.
Waterman Wash flooding in Rainbow Valley
Washes are filling up with water after all of the rain we've received. SkyFOX is flying over the Waterman Washin in Rainbow Valley. You never want to cross the road when the water is running like this!