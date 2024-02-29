Caught on camera: Apparent assault, abduction at Buckeye gas station

Police in Buckeye are seeking the public's help in identifying two people involved in an apparent assault and abduction at a Circle K last week.

The incident happened on Feb. 23 near Interstate 10 and Watson Road.

In the video, an SUV is seen pulling up to a gas pump. A woman gets out of the passenger seat and starts running toward the convenience store. A man then gets out of the SUV, grabs the woman and drags her back into the vehicle.

After the incident, police say the vehicle fled from the gas station on Watson heading toward I-10.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-349-6411. You can also submit a tip online at www.buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip.

Map of where the incident happened