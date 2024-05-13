Chandler shooting leaves 2 hurt, man in custody

A man is in custody after a shooting on Monday in Chandler left two people hurt.

The shooting happened on May 13 just before 6 a.m. near McQueen and Ocotillo Roads.

Two adults were taken to a hospital, one with serious injuries and the other with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

One man is in custody in connection to the shooting. His identity was not released.

"The parties are known to each other, and officers are still conducting their investigation," Chandler Police said. "There is no threat to the public."

