Cool House: Gorgeous home surrounded by orange groves
FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez checks out a unique home in a special location in Mesa.
Cool House: Spanish Biltmore estate on the golf course
Escape the Arizona heat - pretend you're on the coast in the Mediterranean. FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez tours a Spanish estate on the edge of the Biltmore golf course.
Cool House: Scandinavian beauty in Arcadia
Ever think about visiting Norway or Sweden? Well, you don't have to go far. In this week's Cool House, FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez give us a tour of what it would really be like to experience Scandinavia.
Cool House: $32M home in Silverleaf
FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez checks out a home in north Scottsdale's Silverleaf complete with 15 fireplaces, 17 water features and 17 acres of land.
Cool House: Mid-century modern in Phoenix
FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez checks out a renovated home with many Instagram-worthy spots.
Cool House: Arcadia cottage by Rafterhouse
FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez checks out an English-inspired home with a cottage-style vibe.
Cool House: Goodwill to midtown Phoenix
FOX 10's Syleste Rodriguez reports.