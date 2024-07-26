Search continues for missing worker in collapsed Phoenix warehouse

The search continues on Friday for a missing worker after the roof of a Phoenix warehouse collapsed during a monsoon storm.

The roof collapsed on the night of July 24 when a microburst hit the area near 43rd Avenue and Van Buren Street. The man hasn't been seen since.

The search is a slow-moving process because there's so much heavy debris, and firefighters say there's the possibility of another collapse.

Crews are searching for a missing worker who hasn't been seen since the roof of a Phoenix warehouse collapsed during a monsoon storm on July 24.

A large crane is on the scene, lifting away heavy objects.

The search has been narrowed to a particular area after two search dogs made a hit at the same spot on Thursday.

Victim identified

The victim's family has identified him as 22-year-old Oswaldo Antonio Montoya Torres, who's worked as a forklift operator at the warehouse for at least the past year.

He's also the father of a 2-week-old son.

His family is frustrated with the pace of the rescue operation.

"It’s everything still the same. We don’t know where he’s at. We’re still unaware, you know. We know he’s in there because everybody saw him," said Judith Montoya, Oswaldo's sister. "There’s co-workers that come talk to us. They said, ‘Oh, we saw him going in the room.’ Maybe he didn’t hear the storm, you know, and I don’t know. It’s just so much right now."

Officials say this is still considered to be a rescue operation because of something called the "Rule of 4's." In general, people can live four minutes without air, four days without water and four weeks without food.

There are other factors – the victim is young, but it's also 110°F for the second day in a row.

