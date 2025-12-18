Phoenix students harvest fresh greens grown at school district's hydroponic farm

The Brief Students with Osborn School District in Phoenix harvested fresh greens. The greens were grown at the district's hydroponic farm. "It’s like a really cool science project," one student said.



It’s harvest time at the Osborn School District’s Flex Farm, and students are harvesting fresh greens they have grown in their school garden.

Local perspective:

Students in Phoenix's Osborn School District are not only learning where their food comes from, but actively growing fresh, healthy options.

On the day we visited, the students harvested lettuce.

"I like salads with lemon, apples, peppers," one student said.

They also got a nutrition lesson on leafy greens.

"It’s like a really cool science project," another student said. "We get to check the pH, the nutrients, and this lettuce grew in 28 days."

Dig deeper:

The hydroponic farm allows students to explore nutrition, science and sustainable food production.

"When they grow something, they are much more apt to try it," said one instructor.

The goal is to better understand where food comes from.

"When they go home, they can take this back to their families and say, ‘How can I contribute to the meal tonight?’" the instructor said.

What's next:

This is the school district’s second-ever harvest. Any extra lettuce from the harvest will be donated to Desert Mission Food Pantry in Phoenix.

Fork Farms

https://www.forkfarms.com/