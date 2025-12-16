Crash closes I-17 at Camelback Road in Phoenix

article

The Brief Southbound I-17 was closed on Dec. 16 due to a crash. DPS says the crash happened beneath the Camelback Road overpass and involved multiple vehicles. All southbound traffic was diverted at Camelback Road.



A multi-vehicle crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 17 at Camelback Road on Tuesday.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 beneath the Camelback Road overpass.

"The incident involved several vehicles, including a commercial car hauler, and resulted in serious injuries," the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Southbound traffic was diverted at Camelback Road. The northbound lanes were not affected by the crash.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what caused the crash.

Map of where the crash happened