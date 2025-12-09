Motorcyclist dies after 7-vehicle crash on Loop 202
PHOENIX - A motorcyclist has died after being pinned underneath a van on Tuesday following a crash involving multiple vehicles along the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Phoenix.
What we know:
The crash involved seven vehicles, including a motorcycle, and happened at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 9 in the westbound lanes near 32nd Street.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist became trapped under a van during the crash. After being pulled from underneath the van, the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.
A woman who was riding inside another vehicle was also hospitalized.
Several lanes of traffic and the 40th Street on-ramp were shut down, but they have since been reopened.
What we don't know:
The motorcyclist wasn't identified, and it's unclear about the severity of the woman's injuries.
The cause of the crash is not known.
Map of area where the crash happened
The Source: The Arizona Department of Public Safety