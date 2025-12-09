Motorcyclist dies after 7-vehicle crash on Loop 202

The Brief A motorcyclist has died following a 7-vehicle crash along the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Phoenix on Dec. 9. DPS says the motorcyclist was pinned underneath a van during the crash. All lanes of traffic have been reopened in the area.



A motorcyclist has died after being pinned underneath a van on Tuesday following a crash involving multiple vehicles along the Red Mountain Loop 202 in Phoenix.

What we know:

The crash involved seven vehicles, including a motorcycle, and happened at 8:45 a.m. on Dec. 9 in the westbound lanes near 32nd Street.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the motorcyclist became trapped under a van during the crash. After being pulled from underneath the van, the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.

A woman who was riding inside another vehicle was also hospitalized.

Several lanes of traffic and the 40th Street on-ramp were shut down, but they have since been reopened.

What we don't know:

The motorcyclist wasn't identified, and it's unclear about the severity of the woman's injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.

Map of area where the crash happened