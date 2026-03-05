Nancy Guthrie: Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today" show studio amid search for missing mom

article

The Brief Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show studio on March 5 for the first time since Nancy Guthrie, her 84-year-old mother, disappeared from her southern Arizona home. In a statement to Fox News Digital, a "Today" show spokesperson said Savannah plans to return to the "Today" show. Authorities believe Nancy was taken against her will from her home. Guthrie's family is offering a $1 million reward for her recovery.



Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show studio on Thursday morning for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home.

What they're saying:

"Savannah Guthrie stopped by the studio this morning to be with and thank her TODAY colleagues," a "Today" show spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "While she plans to return to the show on air, she remains focused right now supporting her family and working to help bring Nancy home."

‘Please don’t stop praying'

Earlier this week, Savannah made her first public appearance since her mother's disappearance when she laid flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Nancy's home.

Savannah later shared a photo on her Instagram page, saying in part, "We feel the love and prayers," and "please don't stop praying and hoping with us."

The backstory:

March 5 marks the 33rd day of the search for Nancy, who authorities say was taken against her will from her Catalina Foothills home on Feb. 1.

Following her disappearance, the FBI released footage showing a masked man at her doorstep.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has since asked anyone within a two-mile radius of Nancy's home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

On Wednesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that DNA found on a glove just over two miles from Nancy's home was traced back to a restaurant employee. The employee reportedly works near Nancy's home but is unrelated to the case.

Other gloves that have been found are still being tested at a private lab in Florida.

What you can do:

Savannah says her family is offering a $1 million reward in the case.

The FBI says anyone with information should contact them at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information. An online form is available for tips.

Nancy Guthrie

Map of the area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen: