Nancy Guthrie case: New photos released from recovered doorbell camera video

The Brief The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released newly-recovered images related to Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31. PCSD said the photos show "an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance.""



The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released new photos related to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

What we know:

In a statement released on the morning of Feb. 10, a spokesperson with PCSD said in recent days, the FBI and PCSD have worked with "private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie‘s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors, including the removal of recording devices."

"Working with our partners - as of this morning, law enforcement has uncovered these previously inaccessible new images showing an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance."

The FBI also posted the photos on their social media, in addition to releasing a video that appears to be taken at the same time as the photos.

According to reports from the Associated Press, investigators had been hopeful that cameras at the home would turn up some evidence about how she went missing, but the doorbell camera was disconnected early Sunday. And while software data recorded movement at the home minutes later, Nancy Guthrie didn't have an active subscription, so none of the footage could be recovered, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos had said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (PCSD)

In a post made to Instagram, Savannah Guthrie posted the photos that were released by authorities, and the post caption reads: "We believe she is still alive. Bring her home," while urging those with information to call the FBI or the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The backstory:

Nancy, an 84-year-old who is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication.

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

Dig deeper:

Monday, Feb. 9 marked day nine of the search for Nancy, and it also marked the passing of an alleged deadline.

Several news outlets reported receiving ransom notes, demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for Nancy's return. While investigators ruled out one of those notes to be fake, the FBI says one of the unverified notes contains two deadlines: the one on Feb. 9 and one at 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 5.

According to the Associated Press, law enforcement officials declined to affirm that the letters were credible, but said all tips were being investigated seriously.

What you can do:

In a post made to X on the matter, FBI Director Kash Patel said anyone with information can contact the FBI by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI, or visit tips.fbi.gov.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.