Nancy Guthrie case: 2nd deadline reportedly nears for ransom

The Brief We are reportedly getting close to a second ransom deadline in the case of missing Nancy Guthrie. Nancy, who is the mother of television host Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31. Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will.



As the ongoing search for missing Nancy Guthrie enters its ninth day, a deadline is reportedly getting close.

The backstory:

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will.

Sheriff Chris Nanos released a timeline of the events in Guthrie's disappearance.

What we know:

An alleged 5 p.m. Monday deadline looms as the family of the 84-year-old offers to pay a $6 million Bitcoin ransom for her safe return.

Several news outlets reported receiving ransom notes, demanding cryptocurrency in exchange for her return. While investigators ruled out one of those notes to be fake, the FBI says one of the unverified notes contains two deadlines: the one on Feb. 9 and one on 5:00 o.m. on Feb. 5.

According to the Associated Press, law enforcement officials declined to affirm that the letters were credible, but said all tips were being investigated seriously.

Why you should care:

The disappearance of the well-known TV host's mother has fixated Americans over the past week. Candles remained lit early Sunday near Nancy Guthrie's home, next to a sign expressing support for the family.

Authorities say they have growing concerns about Nancy Guthrie's health because she needs daily medication. Per the AP, Nancy is said to have a pacemaker and has dealt with high blood pressure and heart issues, citing sheriff's dispatcher audio on broadcastify.com.