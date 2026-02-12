Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie: Neighbors within 2-mile radius asked to look at security footage

By
Updated  February 12, 2026 1:49pm MST
Nancy Guthrie
FOX 10 Phoenix
Thursday marks Day 12 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy's neighbors are asked to submit any surveillance camera footage that may help investigators with the case. FOX 10's Nicole Krasean has more.

The Brief

    • Authorities say Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her Tucson-area home against her will between Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
    • Neighbors within a two-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home are asked to submit video footage to investigators that may seem "out of the ordinary or important."
    • The Pima County Sheriff's Department says they've received nearly 18,000 tips since Guthrie was reported missing.

TUCSON, Ariz. - Neighbors of Nancy Guthrie have been asked to submit video footage to investigators amid the ongoing search for the mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie.

What you can do:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking residents within a two-mile radius of Guthrie's home to submit "all video footage that includes vehicles, vehicle traffic, people/pedestrians, and anything neighbors deem out of the ordinary or important" from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2.

"Investigators are reviewing all video submitted by neighbors, including any new ones that come in," the sheriff's department said.

In an aerial view, a law enforcement vehicle is stationed outside of Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 11, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

You can submit video footage to the sheriff's department by clicking here.

Additionally, the sheriff's department has set up a tipline for Guthrie, and a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for the recovery of Guthrie and/or the arrest of suspects in the case.

The backstory:

Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31 after being dropped off at her Catalina Foothills home near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue. She was reported missing the next day after her family was notified that she hadn't shown up for church.

Authorities say she was taken from her home against her will and is without her necessary medication. Photos taken at the scene show blood drops on the porch of Nancy's home.

On Feb. 11, FBI officials said they were "conducting an extensive search" along roadways in the Catalina Foothills area near Guthrie's home.

"Numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the FBI's Phoenix field office said in a statement. "We are asking the medi and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways."

The sheriff's department says they've received nearly 18,000 tips since Guthrie's disappearance. Hundreds of law enforcement agents are reportedly assigned to the case.

The investigation into the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie has reached a critical turning point. FBI Evidence Response Teams have recovered a black glove from the desert brush in the Catalina Foothills, just 1.5 miles from where Nancy was taken twelve days ago. This discovery comes as the FBI reveals an overwhelming public response, with over 18,000 tips now flooding the investigation. Retired Police Chief, Jeff Halstead, joins Fox 10 Talks with decades of experience in Phoenix and Fort Worth. Chief Halstead analyzes the significance of this physical evidence and the massive logistical challenge of sifting through thousands of leads and what steps investigators may be taking next.

Gloves found at scene being analyzed

Dig deeper:

The sheriff's department says investigators have recovered several pieces of evidence at the scene, including a pair of gloves. 

"As part of the investigative process, all viable evidence is submitted for analysis," the sheriff's department said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has received nearly 18,000 tips since 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was reported missing over 10 days ago, with more than 4,000 calls arriving within 24 hours following the release of home surveillance footage.

Masked person captured on video

Last week, authorities released surveillance photos and video showing a masked individual outside Guthrie's home. The person is believed to have tampered with the camera at Guthrie's front door on the morning of her disappearance.

New photos released in search for Nancy Guthrie

Ransom notes and emails

On Feb. 12, TMZ reported that they received another email in connection with Guthrie's disappearance. The media outlet said the person who sent the e-mail claimed that they are "not being taken seriously," and made ominous statements.

The news came a day after TMZ reported receiving a different email demanding one bitcoin in exchange for the alleged kidnapper's name. One bitcoin is currently worth around $65,000.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen

The Source: The Pima County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and previous FOX 10 reports.

