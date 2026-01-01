Arizona missing persons cases - 2026

Information was supplied by law enforcement and describes only current, active reports of missing persons in the Phoenix-metro area and other cities in Arizona.

If you have any details on the whereabouts of these individuals, please contact your local police department or sheriff’s office.

For missing persons cases from 2025, click here.

Jan. 1

Debra Paules (AZDPS)

Debra Paules, 66, was last seen near Grand Avenue and Acoma Drive in El Mirage. She was wearing a black hat, black scarf, black gown, black pants and brown sandals. She was in a black wheelchair and had a tan bag.

She suffers from a medical condition and may become easily confused. If you see her, dial 911.