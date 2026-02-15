One dead, one seriously injured in wrong-way crash on SR 143 in Tempe

The Brief Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a wrong-way collision that killed one person and seriously injured another early Sunday morning on State Route 143 near Broadway Road. The head-on crash occurred shortly after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes in Tempe. Investigators have not yet released the identities of those involved.



A person was killed and another was seriously hurt when a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash early Sunday morning in Tempe, authorities say.

What we know:

The Feb. 15 crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SR 143 near Broadway Road.

"There is one fatality and another serious injury as a result of the collision," Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says.

What we don't know:

Troopers didn't say whether the wrong-way driver was killed or hurt, or if it was the occupants of the other car. They also didn't say if anyone else was in the car with the wrong-way driver.

No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the crash happened