One dead, one seriously injured in wrong-way crash on SR 143 in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was killed and another was seriously hurt when a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash early Sunday morning in Tempe, authorities say.
What we know:
The Feb. 15 crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of SR 143 near Broadway Road.
"There is one fatality and another serious injury as a result of the collision," Arizona Dept. of Public Safety says.
What we don't know:
Troopers didn't say whether the wrong-way driver was killed or hurt, or if it was the occupants of the other car. They also didn't say if anyone else was in the car with the wrong-way driver.
No names have been released in this case.
Map of the area where the crash happened