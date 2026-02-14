Expand / Collapse search

Suspect dead following shootout with Apache Junction officers

By
Published  February 14, 2026 9:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Apache Junction Police shot and killed a suspect near Shiprock Street and Main Drive on the evening of Valentine's Day. 

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - A suspect is dead following a shooting with officers in Apache Junction Saturday night.

What we know:

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 near Shiprock St. and Main Dr. 

Apache Junction Police fired their guns on a suspect, who died at the scene. No officers involved were injured. 

What we don't know:

The events leading up to the shooting, or the suspect's identity, have not been released.

What's next:

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this incident. The investigation has been turned over to the East Valley Critical Incident Response Team, which will conduct an independent review," the police department said. 

The Source: Apache Junction Police Department

