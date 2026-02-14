Nancy Guthrie: Man detained was 'person of interest,' sheriff says

The Brief A massive law enforcement presence at a Tucson home and a separate FBI vehicle search occurred on Feb. 13, but authorities confirm no arrests have been made in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie. New forensic leads are being analyzed after unidentified DNA was found at Guthrie's home. The reward is now $100,000 for information on the 84-year-old or a masked suspect carrying a specific Walmart-brand backpack seen on security footage before Guthrie vanished.



The search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie is entering its third week, following a massive law enforcement operation near her home Friday night.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told FOX 10 and Fox News that a man detained Friday and later released was his department's "person of interest" and "cooperative," but stopped short of calling him a suspect.

What we know:

PCSD confirmed on Feb. 14 that no arrests have been made and no suspects are currently in custody.

The investigation, which has been ongoing since Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31, saw a major escalation on Feb. 13. A SWAT team and multiple law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a home roughly two miles from Guthrie’s residence. Law enforcement confirmed the raid was based on a specific lead, though it did not result in a breakthrough.

According to a high-level source, the FBI is still awaiting lab results from evidence gathered during that operation.

In a separate development just a few miles away, Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed a person was detained during a traffic stop outside a Culver's restaurant. FBI agents and deputies were seen searching a Range Rover in the parking lot. At one point, agents used tarps to shield the vehicle’s trunk from public view as they examined or removed items. The SUV was later towed from the scene.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 13: In an aerial view, FBI and SWAT units perform operations in a neighborhood approximately two miles from Nancy Guthrie's residence on February 13, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona. Searches continue for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year Expand

The FBI continues to focus on a suspect described as a male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with an average build. He was last seen on recovered security footage wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a black Ozark Trail Hiker Pack.

The reward for information leading to Guthrie’s recovery or the arrest of those involved has been increased to $100,000.