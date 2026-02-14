Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 14 latest updates

The Brief Saturday marks the 14th day in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie. Nancy vanished from her Catalina Foothills home and investigators believe she was taken against her will. Reports on the night of Feb. 13 state that three people were detained in connection with the investigation, but the Pima County Sheriff's Department said a formal statement on the matter will not be released for the night.



Feb. 14 marks two weeks since Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her Tucson-area home.

Saturday latest updates

Feb. 13 recap

There were some new developments in the case late Friday night, with Fox News reporting that three people were detained in connection with the investigation. The report cites an otherwise unnamed local law enforcement source.

"The source says after receiving a tip, authorities detained two males, plus one of their moms. The source said a warrant had been served," read a portion of Fox News's report. "The source cautioned that during a warrant execution, ‘technically everyone is detained.’"

Officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Department said on Feb. 13 that they will not release a formal statement on the matter that evening.

This is not the first time someone has been detained in connection with the case. On Feb. 10, a person of interest was detained for questioning following a traffic stop in the Rio Rico area, but that person was later released.

The backstory:

Guthrie went missing on the night of Jan. 31 and was reported missing on Feb. 1 when she didn't show up for church. Since her disappearance, the FBI has released footage of her alleged abductor at her doorstep.

Guthrie's family has pleaded on social media for her safe return, stating they are willing to pay a ransom following reports of several notes demanding payment in bitcoin.

Related article

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are working on finding Guthrie by searching rural and rigid terrain around the Tucson area, where Guthrie and her daughter, Annie, live. The sheriff's department is asking for anyone within a 2-mile radius of Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home to submit any footage they may have from Jan. 1 to Feb. 2 that they "deem out of the ordinary or important."

Just one person has been detained in the case as a court-ordered search warrant was executed, but he was released shortly after. Authorities had received a tip that the man's eyes matched the eyes of the suspect seen in the Nest footage recovered from Guthrie's doorbell camera.

On Feb. 12, the FBI released a description of the suspect seen in the doorbell camera footage. Additionally, the agency also increased its reward in the case to $100,000.

Related article

On Feb. 13, PCSD said DNA other than Nancy Guthrie's and "those in close contact to her" were collected from the property, and investigators are working to identify who it belongs to.

What you can do:

The FBI continues to urge anyone with information to contact its hotline at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has also set up a tipline where the community can submit information.

Map of area where Nancy Guthrie was last seen