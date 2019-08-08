Mother, 2 young children missing in NJ
Police in West Orange are asking for the public's help finding a woman and her two children.
Remains identified as 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing in 1984
The remains of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing after a Christmas concert in 1984 were identified recently by police.
Police in New Mexico asking for public's help in locating missing man last seen in Payson
A man headed to Peoria from New Mexico hasn't been seen since the Fourth of July and now police are asking for the public's help after new leads developed.
Body found on Colorado River at Grand Canyon believed to be missing hiker: reports
Authorities say a body has been recovered from the Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park and it's believed to be that of a California man reported missing from a commercial river trip last month.
Silver Alert cancelled after San Tan Valley man found safe
The Department of Public Safety has cancelled the Silver Alert for 81-year-old Leo Reutter after he was located and found safe.