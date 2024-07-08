Expand / Collapse search

Hope Tucker: Missing Arizona mother found dead

Updated  July 8, 2024 3:24pm MST
Missing Persons
Hope Tucker

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Police in Buckeye have a sad update on the search for a mother who was reported missing late June.

In a statement, a Buckeye Police spokesperson said the body of 46-year-old Hope Tucker was found just before 6:30 a.m. on July 8, about 1.5 miles away from the I-10. The remains of Tucker's dog were also found in the area.

Earlier in the day, at 5:00 a.m., police launched a search of a desert area just west of the Sienna Hills community near Verrado Way and Thomas Road.

"Hope was last seen by her adult autistic son on May 22nd when their car broke down on I-10 between Verrado and Watson Rd. The two and their dog left the vehicle in search of shade. Some time after, Hope passed away," read a portion of the statement. "Hope’s son, who has difficulty communicating, shared this information with a family member on June 22. The family member called police, and BPD immediately initiated a search."

Officials say the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause of Tucker's death.

Map of where Verrado is – near where Tucker's car broke down