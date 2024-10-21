Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders removed from the sideline for prime time game in Glendale

article

The Brief Many fans and Arizona Cardinals cheerleading vets were saddened to see the cheerleaders removed from the sidelines during Monday night's game in Glendale. Families and friends of the cheerleaders say it had to do with new premium seating at the stadium.



Friends and families of Arizona Cardinals Cheerleaders say the team was removed from the sidelines for Monday night's prime time football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They say the cheerleaders only performed during breaks from play, which was apparently because of new premium seating.

The move came as a shock to the current team and decades-long vets.

Families of the cheerleaders say what used to be nearly three hours that they performed on the field during a game day would now be a total of 10 to 15 minutes. They also say the cheerleaders were given a four-day notice that they would not be performing alongside the game.

"I was a Cardinals Cheerleader many years ago," Kim Denson said. "The ‘94 and ’95 team when they first became the Cardinals."

"I was an Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader from 2017 to 2021," Davis Berryhill said.

Keeping the legacy alive, four corners and the End Zone are typically covered in pom poms, hyping up the fans and players.

"We added spice, girls, and something different than football," Denson said.

"We really led the crowd and kept the positive energy up regardless. If it’s a win or not, such a great game," Berryhill said.

Davis recalled her time on the sidelines as the highlight of the day, but the cheerleaders on Monday night apparently watched the game from the locker room.

Fans took their frustrations to social media. The Cardinals' Instagram page was flooded with comments and people demanding answers.

"We worked our tails off," Denson said. "We put a lot of hours in. I'm very surprised."

"It does hurt my heart a little bit that they won't be out there tonight," Berryhill said.

The cheerleaders were allegedly told the reasoning behind the decision was they would have been blocking the view.

"We drove three hours," a mother said. "What am I supposed to tell my daughter? Where are the cheerleaders?"

Berryhill remembers the impact she had on young fans.

"When I was on the team, seeing all the little girls in the stands was my favorite thing ever. For them to see a woman can be in professional sports. A woman can be in the NFL. I think having that representation of women is really important," Berryhill said.

Family members of cheerleaders say they talked about letting them stand in the tunnel during the game. Instead, they went with having them in the locker room to keep up with the game.

They were brought out for a minute and a half, a quarter break and half time.

Many other NFL cheer teams in the league are showing their support. The hashtag #KeepAZCCOnTheField is making the rounds on social media.

FOX 10 reached out to the Arizona Cardinals about the changes but have not received a response.