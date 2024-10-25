Fans sign petition to keep Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders on sidelines

article

The Brief A change.org petition has been started to keep Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders on the sidelines during games at State Farm Stadium. The cheerleaders were removed from the sidelines during the Cardinals game on Oct. 21 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Friends and families of the cheerleaders say they were removed so they didn't block the view of fans in the new premium seating areas.



A petition is circulating online to keep Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders on the sidelines during games at State Farm Stadium after they were removed during Monday Night Football.

Friends and families of the cheerleaders say they only performed during breaks from play during the Chargers-Cardinals game on Oct. 21, so that they didn't block the view of fans in the new premium seating areas.

As of Oct. 25, over 1,600 people have signed a petition on change.org, to "bring the Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders back to the sidelines."

"Last week, the Arizona Cardinals made the decision to remove their cheerleaders from the sidelines for this week’s Monday Night Football game. This was in response to complaints that the cheerleaders were 'obstructing the view' from the new field-level seating," reads the petition. "The cheerleaders only stepped onto the field for a few performances (totaling about 10-15 minutes), waiting in a tunnel for the remainder of the game instead of dancing, rallying the crowd, and interacting with fans as has been tradition for over 30 years."

"They are an integral part of the gameday experience, not a barrier to it." — Change.org petition

Families of the cheerleaders say what used to be nearly three hours that they performed on the field during a game day would now be a total of 10 to 15 minutes. They also say the cheerleaders were given a four-day notice that they would not be performing alongside the game.

"We worked our tails off," said Kim Denson, a former Cardinals cheerleader. "We put a lot of hours in. I'm very surprised."

Fans took their frustrations to social media. The Cardinals' Instagram page was flooded with comments and people demanding answers.

"We drove three hours," said one fan. "What am I supposed to tell my daughter? Where are the cheerleaders?"

Many other NFL cheer teams in the league are showing their support. The hashtag #KeepAZCCOnTheField is making the rounds on social media.

Cardinals statement on cheerleaders

"The cheerleaders continue to perform on the playing field during breaks, as they always have. With the introduction of new field-level seating products this season, measures have been taken throughout the year to reduce sideline congestion and enhance safety by moving some personnel to other areas. This has included certain aspects of our game entertainment group - like the cheerleaders and flag runners - only being on the field when performing. We will continue to evaluate these areas throughout the season to provide the cleanest and safest environment for everyone."