FEMA denies disaster declaration in Arizona counties: Gov. Katie Hobbs

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is criticizing a decision by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to deny a Major Disaster Declaration for the September floods in parts of Arizona.

The backstory:

According to documents provided by the Governor's Office, the state requested disaster relief from the federal government on Oct. 24, 2025, following floods in Gila and Mohave Counties.

"Between September 25 and September 27, 2025, the State of Arizona experienced a prolonged period of torrential rainfall and flash flooding resulting from a stalled monsoonal moisture system that interacted with a low-pressure trough over central Arizona," read a portion of a letter sent to FEMA.

On Sept. 28, we reported that the flooding left parts of Globe shut down due to danger from debris.

"It was nothing like I've ever seen before," said Nathan Mancha.

Arizona's letter to FEMA states that preliminary estimates put losses at just over $33 million.

The Latest:

The Governor's Office released FEMA's written response to the disaster declaration request, which is dated Dec. 20.

"Based on our review of all of the information available, it has been determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as to be beyond the capabilities of the state and affected local governments," read a portion of FEMA's letter to Gov. Hobbs. "Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary."

The letter states the denial may be appealed within 30 days.

What Gov. Hobbs Said:

In her statement of the denial, Gov. Hobbs wrote that the damage documented by preliminary damage assessments far exceeded "the thresholds historically used to justify federal disaster assistance."

"By denying much-needed relief, this administration is leaving Arizonans out on their own after their homes, businesses, roads, and bridges were decimated by historic storms," Gov. Hobbs wrote. "I will appeal this reckless decision and continue doing everything in my power to ensure Arizona communities don’t pay the price for the federal government’s senseless policies."