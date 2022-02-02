2022 Election: Hobbs wins Arizona governor’s race, flipping state for Dems
Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year.
A record 12 women were elected as governors this election, making US history
Eight of the 12 are Democrats, aligning with the trend of more women serving in elected office identifying as Democrats than Republicans in the U.S. House, the U.S. Senate and state legislatures.
'We're going to be patient': Kari Lake, Katie Hobbs address supporters in post-election events
Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake addressed her supporters, hours after the polls closed. No projections for Lake's race have been made by major media organizations.
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
Democrat Katie Hobbs was leading the Arizona governor's race by about 35,000 votes as of Sunday morning.
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads Hobbs in governor's race by 3 points, Senate race tied
A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor and U.S. Senate is coming down to the wire.
2022 Election: Arrest made in connection to burglary at Katie Hobbs' Phoenix campaign office
Phoenix Police and officials with Democrat Katie Hobbs' gubernatorial campaign confirm that a break-in has happened at Hobbs' campaign headquarters in Phoenix.
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens
A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat.
2022 Election: Debacle continues over debate between Arizona gubernatorial candidates
A debacle of sorts over the current lack of a debate between the two major candidates, especially after a Phoenix area PBS station announced their decision to offer a one-on-one interview with Katie Hobbs, on the same day a similar interview was supposed to be held with Hobbs' Republican opponent, Kari Lake.
Election 2022: Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters
Katie Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
2022 Election: Lake leads Arizona governor's race, Kelly remains ahead in Senate race in new poll
New polling numbers show the gap widen between Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs in the Arizona governor's race, while Mark Kelly continues to maintain a lead over Blake Masters in the Senate race.
Opponents of Arizona school voucher expansion fail to gather enough signatures
“We have informed the SOS committee that the referendum will not qualify for the 2024 General Election Ballot. While the statutorily required review continues, our office has inspected enough petitions & signatures to confirm that the 118,823 signature minimum will not be met,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs tweeted.
Arizona's governor race: Kari Lake still wants a debate, Hobbs is unwavering
In the race to become Arizona's next governor, Katie Hobbs was out talking to voters in Tempe, and on the same day, Kari Lake held a Q&A event in Chandler. Lake maintains wanting a debate as Hobbs is unwavering in not sharing a stage with her.
Katie Hobbs declines, again, to meet Kari Lake in televised Arizona Governor debate
Democrat Katie Hobbs’ campaign announced Sept. 11 that she would not debate Republican Kari Lake as the two battle for the Arizona governor’s office, calling off any negotiations with Lake and the state commission overseeing debates.
Commission holds meeting after Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate
Katie Hobbs, the Democratic Party candidate for Arizona governor in the November elections, has declined to agree to a televised debate with her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, proposing instead to have individual interviews with the moderator.
2022 Elections: Arizona Governor's election neck and neck, Kelly ahead of Masters in Senate race
FOX 10 has partnered with polling firm InsiderAdvantage to see what direction Arizona voters are headed, and they are showing different results, depending on which race is in question.
2022 Elections: Lake, Hobbs to battle for Arizona governorship in November
After days of vote counting, the AP is projecting that former television news anchor Kari Lake will win the Republican Party nomination for governor, setting the stage for a battle between her and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to succeed Doug Ducey as Arizona's next governor.
Court won’t fast-track Arizona AG’s election fight appeal
A Yavapai County judge last month rejected Mark Brnovich’s effort to order Katie Hobbs to do a major rewrite of a nearly 300-page document she wrote telling county election officials how to manage the 2022 elections.
Arizona attorney general sues secretary of state in dispute over election procedures
The lawsuit from Mack Brnovich seeks an order compelling Katie Hobbs to provide a manual that gives county election officials clear guidance on how to run elections.
Arizona attorney general says Gov. Ducey can send armed troops to border
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said the governor can use National Guard troops and state law enforcement to forcibly send migrants back across the border to Mexico.
Arizona governor's race: A look at who's vying for the spot and their plans if elected
Seven Arizonans are running to be the state's next governor and we have a look at both sides and what they plan to do if elected as the state's 24th leader.