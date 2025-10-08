Katie Hobbs: Arizona governor announces reelection campaign

The Brief Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs announced her reelection campaign on Oct. 8. Republicans Andy Biggs, Karrin Taylor Robson and David Schweikert have announced plans to challenge Hobbs. The Republican Primary Election is set for Aug. 4, 2026.



Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs is running for a second term.

What they're saying:

Hobbs released a video on Oct. 8, announcing her reelection campaign.

"From cutting taxes for middle-class families and lowering the cost of childcare to deploying the National Guard to secure our border, I'm proud of what we've accomplished over the past three years to put Arizona first," Hobbs said in the video. "While Washington keeps driving up costs and fueling chaos, we’re balancing budgets, lowering costs, and delivering real results here at home. That’s why I’m running to serve you for four more years — to keep moving Arizona forward and make sure our state is the best place to live, work, and raise a family. Together, we’ll make sure the people of Arizona always come first."

Hobbs was elected governor in 2023 after serving as Secretary of State.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives a brief speech prior to President Joe Biden's remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts on September 28, 2023, in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Who else is running?

The other side:

Several Republicans have already announced plans to challenge Hobbs in 2026, including Congressman Andy Biggs, businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson and Congressman David Schweikert.

Both Biggs and Robson have President Donald Trump's endorsement.

What's next:

The Republican Primary Election is scheduled for Aug. 4, 2026.