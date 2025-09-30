Political experts weigh in on David Schweikert's gubernatorial bid

The Brief Three Republicans, including newly announced candidate Rep. David Schweikert, are now running for Arizona governor, creating a crowded primary field to challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Political experts predict the primary will be a test of the influence of a Trump endorsement, as two of the three candidates—Karrin Taylor Robson and Rep. Andy Biggs—have the former president's support, while Schweikert does not.



The Republican field for Arizona governor is growing, with Rep. David Schweikert entering a primary race that already includes two candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump.

What we know:

Schweikert's announcement means there are now three Republicans vying for the nomination to challenge incumbent Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who is seeking re-election. The other two Republican candidates, Karrin Taylor Robson and Rep. Andy Biggs – both have the support of Trump.

Political experts say the Trump endorsement will be a key factor in the primary.

"The most important endorsement in our lifetime, the one that has meant the most, is that of Donald Trump in the Republican primary, any Republican primary anywhere," said Stan Barnes, president of Copper State Consulting Group. "That's the interesting calculation by Congressman Schweikert. ... The average Republican that is voting in the Republican primary very much supports Donald Trump."

Mike Noble, CEO and founder of Noble Predictive Insights, noted that GOP primary races tend to be divisive and "run to the right."

"You have two endorsed candidates, Schweikert in that conservative non-Trump lane. And the question is, can Schweikert get out of it? You know, can he make it through the primary?" Noble said.

The other side:

On the Democratic side, Gov. Hobbs holds some advantages. Noble said her job performance numbers are "above water" and she has no primary challengers, with about $5 million in the bank.

"She hasn't built a fortress around her by any stretch, but she's also not coming from a behind position," Noble said. "But the biggest thing Hobbs has going for her, she has 5 million in the bank and no competitors in that primary. So if she's strategic, she might be a really tough one to knock out, no matter who comes out of Republican primary."

What's next:

The primary election is on Aug. 4, 2026, and the general election is on Nov. 3, 2026.