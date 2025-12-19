Lockdown lifted at Luke AFB; Epstein files released by DOJ | Nightly Roundup

article

From a lockdown being lifted following reports of an active shooter at Luke Air Force Base, to the DOJ releasing thousands of case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Luke Air Force Base lockdown lifted after reports of active shooter incident

2. Epstein files released by Justice Department: What's in them

3. Arizona announces marijuana recall amid contamination worries: Here's what to know

4. Suspects in custody after string of Phoenix robberies, drug bust

5. Greg Biffle's wife sent worrying text message moments before plane crashed