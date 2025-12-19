Expand / Collapse search

Lockdown lifted at Luke AFB; Epstein files released by DOJ | Nightly Roundup

December 19, 2025
From a lockdown being lifted following reports of an active shooter at Luke Air Force Base, to the DOJ releasing thousands of case files related to Jeffrey Epstein, here are tonight's top stories.

1. Luke Air Force Base lockdown lifted after reports of active shooter incident

Luke Air Force Base lockdown lifted after reports of active shooter incident

The lockdown at Luke Air Force Base has been lifted following reports of an active shooter incident.

2. Epstein files released by Justice Department: What's in them

Epstein files released by Justice Department: What's in them

The Justice Department has released more than 300,000 pages of unclassified Jeffrey Epstein case files.

3. Arizona announces marijuana recall amid contamination worries: Here's what to know

Arizona announces marijuana recall amid contamination worries: Here's what to know

Health officials in Arizona have announced a voluntary recall of a number of marijuana products amid contamination concerns. Here's what to know about the products affected.

4. Suspects in custody after string of Phoenix robberies, drug bust

4 suspects in custody after string of Phoenix robberies, drug bust

Phoenix Police arrested four men for their alleged roles in a series of armed home invasions, including one on Sept. 29 where a 10-year-old girl was reportedly held at gunpoint for 30 minutes.

5. Greg Biffle's wife sent worrying text message moments before plane crashed

Greg Biffle's wife sent worrying text message moments before plane crashed

Biffle, his wife, children and others died in the plane crash.

