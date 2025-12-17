Flagstaff deactivates all 32 Flock Safety cameras following council vote

The Brief The Flagstaff City Council voted unanimously to end its contract with Flock Safety, leading to the immediate deactivation and scheduled removal of 32 automated license plate recognition cameras. The decision follows public concern over mass surveillance and data privacy, despite police efforts to limit data retention to 14 days and ban the technology's use for federal immigration enforcement.



The Flagstaff City Council voted unanimously to terminate its contract with technology company Flock Safety, ending the use of automated license plate recognition cameras throughout the city.

What we know:

All 32 Flock cameras positioned around Flagstaff were deactivated immediately following the Dec. 16 vote and are scheduled for removal.

The decision comes despite recent attempts by the Flagstaff Police Department to address privacy concerns by shortening data retention from 30 days to 14 days and restricting database access to local agencies, including the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Northern Arizona University Police.

The police department has also implemented a policy banning the technology's use for federal immigration enforcement.

However, council members determined that lingering public concern regarding privacy and data sharing outweighed the potential benefits to public safety.

What they're saying:

"First and foremost, it is no reflection on the Flagstaff Police Department ... I think that all council members believe that this technology can be really useful for solving crimes," said Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett. "It's just that there are so many questions about the company Flock ... that we thought 'Let's cancel it now and let's keep getting questions answered.'"

"This is not a question of trusting our police chief, it’s much bigger than Flagstaff. We do not support AI mass surveillance as the current federal administration is gathering and weaponizing data," a resident said.

Another resident said, "Without tools like this, I believe we will see more unsolved cases, more offenders who aren’t held accountable, and ultimately more crime."

Flock cameras in Tempe:

In Tempe, residents and privacy advocates, including the ACLU, are concerned about the city's network of Flock Safety surveillance cameras, arguing that the AI system excessively collects and shares personal vehicle data with both law enforcement and private entities, compromising privacy.

