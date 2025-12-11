ASU graduation: Soon-to-be alums reflect on their time in school

The Brief Two soon-to-be alums of Arizona State University reflect on their time in college. Of the two alums, one of them hopes to advocate for people with disabilities in the workforce. The other alum, meanwhile, reflected on all he learned at ASU before his return home.



The winter graduation season is getting close, and we spoke with two ASU students who are getting ready to graduate, and embark on their lives out in the real world.

Big picture view:

Jessica Lopez and Mudit Lal are set to close their respective college chapters, and walk into the real world.

"I think ASU taught me all the different ways that I can contribute," said Lopez, who will graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. "I was in student government as an online senator, so I was able to advocate for online students through student government, making sure they have the policies they need in place."

Lopez hopes to advocate for people with disabilities in the workforce. For her, the issue hits closer to home than others: living with a chronic illness, Lopez was born without arms and legs.

"I've gotten so many opportunities, like putting myself out there, but it was a long journey to get to that point," Lopez said. "I had a lot of difficulties graduating high school, graduating at the age of 22 instead of 18 or 16, like I hoped. But even with all of those things, I learned more about myself and the world that I see myself in and the world that I hope to see in the future, and I think that's the importance of being an ASU student is working for the common goal like anyone else."

Dig deeper:

Lal will graduate with a double major: a Bachelor of Science in engineering, with a focus in robotics and a Bachelor of Science in technological entrepreneurship and management.

During his time at ASU, he was involved in student government, served as a residential peer mentor for the Fulton Schools, and started the student organization India Policy.

"I did on-campus positions during which I worked within departments in ASU, and I worked with multiple departments, so I learned how they work, how companies work, how do the communications work, what are the projects like, so I got to get enough experience being in the professional setting without having to go outside of the ASU," said Mudit Lal, who is graduating from ASU.

When he does leave ASU, Lal plans to return to India and further work on a design and strategy studio company he started, with plans to launch a robotics company next year as well.

Both students come from two different backgrounds, but both are proud to be a Sun Devil, and prepared for their futures ahead.