Phoenix Fire remembers dedicated Capt. Luke Moran

The Brief The Phoenix Fire Department announced the death of Capt. Luke Moran, a 20-year veteran of the department. The department praised Moran for his "dedication, professionalism, and heart."



The Phoenix Fire Department announced the death of one of its captains.

Capt. Luke Moran served with the department for more than 20 years, the department's Dec. 11 announcement said.

What they're saying:

"The Phoenix Fire Department is deeply saddened to share the passing of one of our own, Captain Luke Moran. Captain Moran served our community with dedication, professionalism, and heart for more than 20 years," Phoenix Fire said. "We extend our thoughts and support to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this difficult time."

Dig deeper:

A 2014 Facebook post by the Phoenix Fire Department said Moran and his partner, Derek Block, were severely burned through their protective gear while searching for victims inside a home.

Moran said Block's fourth-degree burn recovery was "the most important moment of my career."

What we don't know:

The fire department did not say what Moran died from.