Blowing dust seen in parts of the Valley
Video taken by ADOT freeway cameras show blowing dust in parts of the Valley Wednesday afternoon.
Storm brought heavy rainfall to parts of Arizona
A storm Tuesday afternoon brought as much as two to three inches of rain to parts of the High Country, prompting a flood warning for some areas.
Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Emanuel, Mike Olbinski
Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about the budget deal in Congress, President Trump's comments on the city of Baltimore and Democrats wanting impeachment. Part 2: John talks to storm chaser Mike Olbinski about his captivating photography of weather events.
Mesa cleans up after monsoon damages neighborhood
The first monsoon of the season had it all: heavy rain, high winds and some hail and dust, and the East Valley took the brunt of this storm.
Monsoon storm moves into the Valley
The Valley saw another round of Monsoon weather Tuesday, which brought down trees and left some in the dark.
Palm tree falls on truck during monsoon storm
PHOENIX (FOX 10) - One thing you don't want to see during a monsoon storm is a giant palm tree getting knocked down, but that's exactly what happened in a Phoenix neighborhood.
Gila County Sheriff's Office: Woman drowns in flooded wash
GLOBE, Ariz. (AP) - Gila County authorities say a 52-year-old woman drowned when a vehicle got stuck by flash flooding in a wash north of Globe late Monday.
Monsoon leaves behind storm damage in East Valley
It wasn't a major storm, but the Valley's first monsoon storm certainly made a grand entrance. As usual, it all started with high winds and dust. Then came the heavy rain, taking down power lines, trees and branches.
At last, Valley experiences monsoon weather
PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Parts of the Valley were pounded with heavy rain and lightning, as a monsoon storm moved into the Valley. In addition to rain, the storm also brought blowing dust to parts of the Valley, and at one point, thousands of APS and SRP customers were without power.
Gardening during the monsoon
With the hot weather, you may not think it's ideal gardening weather, but it's actually a good time to plant right now. FOX 10's Tom Fergus talks to GrowKale.com's Tony Kasowski taking care of a neglected garden during the summer months.
Monsoon? Valley has yet to see big storm activities 1 month into monsoon season
The Valley is now officially one month into monsoon season, but Valley residents haven't seen a single big storm just yet, with areas to the north and south getting all the action. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.
Keeping Up With The Jones: Nonsoon? Valley waits for monsoon storms
Arizona is a month into the monsoon season, but so far, there hasn't been much rain. FOX 10's Marcy Jones reports, in this week's edition of Keeping Up With The Jones.
So far, the 2019 Monsoon season has been calm
Monsoon season officially started a few weeks ago. but the state has experienced no dust or rain so far. FOX 10's Matt Galka reports.
Keeping your pets safe during monsoon season
FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.
DRONE ZONE: Taking a look at high rise window washers
It's a job that's not for those who are afraid of heights.
DRONE ZONE: SRP Supply Yard in Mesa
In this week's edition of "Drone Zone", FOX 10 takes a look at a supply yard in Mesa that allows responders to get the emergency equipment they need in a hurry, after a monsoon storm.
Newsmaker Sunday: Jeff Burke
FOX 10's John Hook talks to APS' Director of Resource Planning, Jeff Burke about weather preparedness, recent storms and how they keep up with demand during record heat.
Olmost the Weekend: Celebrating Christmas in July
In between the heat and the active monsoon weather, it has been a long week. FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo will show you how to celebrate the winter holidays in July, in this week's edition of "Olmost The Weekend".