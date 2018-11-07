Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Emanuel, Mike Olbinski video

Newsmaker Saturday: Mike Emanuel, Mike Olbinski

Part 1: FOX 10's John Hook talks to FOX News' Mike Emanuel about the budget deal in Congress, President Trump's comments on the city of Baltimore and Democrats wanting impeachment. Part 2: John talks to storm chaser Mike Olbinski about his captivating photography of weather events.

Monsoon leaves behind storm damage in East Valley video

Monsoon leaves behind storm damage in East Valley

It wasn't a major storm, but the Valley's first monsoon storm certainly made a grand entrance. As usual, it all started with high winds and dust. Then came the heavy rain, taking down power lines, trees and branches.

At last, Valley experiences monsoon weather video

At last, Valley experiences monsoon weather

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Parts of the Valley were pounded with heavy rain and lightning, as a monsoon storm moved into the Valley. In addition to rain, the storm also brought blowing dust to parts of the Valley, and at one point, thousands of APS and SRP customers were without power.

Gardening during the monsoon video

Gardening during the monsoon

With the hot weather, you may not think it's ideal gardening weather, but it's actually a good time to plant right now. FOX 10's Tom Fergus talks to GrowKale.com's Tony Kasowski taking care of a neglected garden during the summer months.

Valley has yet to see big monsoon storms this year video

Valley has yet to see big monsoon storms this year

The Valley is now officially one month into monsoon season, but Valley residents haven't seen a single big storm just yet, with areas to the north and south getting all the action. FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez reports.

DRONE ZONE: SRP Supply Yard in Mesa video

DRONE ZONE: SRP Supply Yard in Mesa

In this week's edition of "Drone Zone", FOX 10 takes a look at a supply yard in Mesa that allows responders to get the emergency equipment they need in a hurry, after a monsoon storm.

Newsmaker Sunday: Jeff Burke video

Newsmaker Sunday: Jeff Burke

FOX 10's John Hook talks to APS' Director of Resource Planning, Jeff Burke about weather preparedness, recent storms and how they keep up with demand during record heat.

Olmost the Weekend: Celebrating Christmas in July video

Olmost the Weekend: Celebrating Christmas in July

In between the heat and the active monsoon weather, it has been a long week.  FOX 10's Stephanie Olmo will show you how to celebrate the winter holidays in July, in this week's edition of "Olmost The Weekend".