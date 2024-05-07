Expand / Collapse search
Arizona wildfires 2024: What to know about the fires burning in the state

By
Updated  May 7, 2024 8:52am MST
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Wildfire season has begun in Arizona as several fires have popped up across the state.

We have a look at each fire, how big it is, the communities impacted, and who should be evacuating, or who should be ready to evacuate.

MAP: Here is a link to the different wildfires burning across the state

Flying Bucket Fire

Flying Bucket Fire burns in southern Maricopa County

The Flying Bucket Fire sparked on May 6 in southern Maricopa County.

Nearly 700 acres have been charred, but there's no threat to any structures.

Officials believe the fire was human-caused.

Click here for more information on the fire

Horse Fire

horse fire skyfox

SkyFOX view of the Horse Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest (KSAZ-TV)

The Horse Fire began on May 5 in the Tonto National Forest.

Horseshoe Dam Road between Horseshoe and Bartlett Lakes has been closed as crews battle the wildfire.

Click here for more information on the fire

Sugar Fire

SUGAR FIRE (US FOREST SERVICE TONTO NATIONAL FOREST)

Sugar Fire  (US Forest Service - Tonto National Forest)

The Sugar Fire sparked on May 4 northeast of Fort McDowell in Maricopa County.

No evacuations were ordered, and no structures were threatened.

Click here for more information on the fire

Bowers Fire

bowers fire

Bowers Fire

The Bowers Fire began on April 22 east of Whetstone in Cochise County. Sadly, one person was killed in the fire.

The fire burned 28 acres and officials believe it was human-caused. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Click here for more information on the fire

Range Fire

Range Fire burning near Florence now 85% contained

The Range Fire sparked on April 20 outside of Florence near an Arizona National Guard training range.

No evacuations were ordered, and no structures were threatened.

Click here for more information on the fire