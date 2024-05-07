Arizona wildfires 2024: What to know about the fires burning in the state

Wildfire season has begun in Arizona as several fires have popped up across the state.

We have a look at each fire, how big it is, the communities impacted, and who should be evacuating, or who should be ready to evacuate.

Flying Bucket Fire

The Flying Bucket Fire sparked on May 6 in southern Maricopa County.

Nearly 700 acres have been charred, but there's no threat to any structures.

Officials believe the fire was human-caused.

Horse Fire

SkyFOX view of the Horse Fire burning in the Tonto National Forest (KSAZ-TV)

The Horse Fire began on May 5 in the Tonto National Forest.

Horseshoe Dam Road between Horseshoe and Bartlett Lakes has been closed as crews battle the wildfire.

Sugar Fire

Sugar Fire (US Forest Service - Tonto National Forest)

The Sugar Fire sparked on May 4 northeast of Fort McDowell in Maricopa County.

No evacuations were ordered, and no structures were threatened.

Bowers Fire

Bowers Fire

The Bowers Fire began on April 22 east of Whetstone in Cochise County. Sadly, one person was killed in the fire.

The fire burned 28 acres and officials believe it was human-caused. Forward progress of the fire has been stopped.

Range Fire

The Range Fire sparked on April 20 outside of Florence near an Arizona National Guard training range.

No evacuations were ordered, and no structures were threatened.

