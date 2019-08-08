Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat video

Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat

On today's Drone Zone, we're giving you a tour of Canyon Lake - by boat. And not just any boat - we're talking about the Dolly Steamboat. You can eat, drink, and relax in air-conditioned comfort while the boat tours one of the most scenic areas of the state.

Drone Zone: Keeping cool at Tempe Marketplace video

Drone Zone: Keeping cool at Tempe Marketplace

There's a place in the East Valley where people can do some shopping, dinner, maybe even a movie, and still keep cool in an outdoor setting. SkyFOX Drone has a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots video

Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots

19 firefighters with the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives nearly six years ago, when they were killed by a rapidly moving wildfire. Since then, the State of Arizona has erected a memorial to honor them. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Drone Zone: Taking a look at Camp Verde video

Drone Zone: Taking a look at Camp Verde

It was the headquarters for the U.S. Army's war on the Apache and Yavapai Indians, and now, Fort Verde is a state park. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.

Drone Zone: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch video

Drone Zone: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch

For three generations, a family owned and operated working ostrich ranch has thrived south of the Valley. Now called the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch, there's a whole lot more to do there than just feed large birds. 

Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park video

Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park

McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.

Drone Zone: Slide Rock State Park video

Drone Zone: Slide Rock State Park

In today's Drone Zone, we fly over one of Arizona's most popular summer getaways - Slide Rock. Up in Oak Creek Canyon, north of Sedona, Slide Rock is one of the most visited state parks. And as our SkyFOX Drone shows us, it's more than just a place to cool off.

Drone Zone: Devil's Bridge in Sedona video

Drone Zone: Devil's Bridge in Sedona

We've shown you the Red Rock Country of Sedona before, but today we go a little bit off the beaten trail. Devil's Bridge is the largest natural bridge in the Sedona area. But not everyone sees it because you have to hike nearly two miles to get there. 

Drone Zone: The City of Fountain Hills video

Drone Zone: The City of Fountain Hills

Fountain Hills is a planned community established in the 1970s northeast of Phoenix. Its most recognizable feature, of course, is the fountain in the middle of a man-made lake. 

Drone Zone: Historic Prescott video

Drone Zone: Historic Prescott

It was the place to be for cowboys, settlers, prospectors or outlaws. Prescott was the Arizona territorial capital way back in 1864. A lot of its heritage remains in place, including Whiskey Row and the Yavapai County Courthouse, built in 1916. 