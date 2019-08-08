Drone Zone: Taking a look at Red Rock State Park
The Red Rock Country near Sedona offers some of the most scenic views in the state. SkyFOX Drone takes a look at the Red Rock State Park, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Canyon Lake by boat
On today's Drone Zone, we're giving you a tour of Canyon Lake - by boat. And not just any boat - we're talking about the Dolly Steamboat. You can eat, drink, and relax in air-conditioned comfort while the boat tours one of the most scenic areas of the state.
Drone Zone: The history behind two old bridges east of Phoenix
You may have noticed them if you've ever driven east on Arizona Highway 60 towards Superior, Miami, or Globe. FOX 10's SkyFOX Drone takes a look at the Pinto Creek Bridge and the Queen Creek Bridge, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Valley salvage yard has acres full of vintage cars
It's a dream come true for those who love classic cars, so long as they don't mind a project. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Pointe Tapatio Cliffs provides heat relief for people in the Valley
The Point Tapatio Cliffs has several pools, spas and poolside service, and it is perfect for those who are looking to escape the hot Arizona summer. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Keeping cool at Tempe Marketplace
There's a place in the East Valley where people can do some shopping, dinner, maybe even a movie, and still keep cool in an outdoor setting. SkyFOX Drone has a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Remembering the Granite Mountain Hotshots
19 firefighters with the Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives nearly six years ago, when they were killed by a rapidly moving wildfire. Since then, the State of Arizona has erected a memorial to honor them. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Tubing down the Salt River
Tubing down the Salt River is an Arizona tradition like no other. SkyFOX Drone gets a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Taking a look at Camp Verde
It was the headquarters for the U.S. Army's war on the Apache and Yavapai Indians, and now, Fort Verde is a state park. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch
For three generations, a family owned and operated working ostrich ranch has thrived south of the Valley. Now called the Rooster Cogburn Ostrich Ranch, there's a whole lot more to do there than just feed large birds.
Drone Zone: McDowell Mountain Park
McDowell Mountain Park, near Fountain Hills, has more than 21,000 acres. Originally home to 10,000 Hohokam Indians, the site was also home to a military post. Now, it's one of the largest parks in the Maricopa Park system.
Drone Zone: The London Bridge at Lake Havasu City
It's a bridge centuries in the making. SkyFOX Drone has a look at the London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Slide Rock State Park
In today's Drone Zone, we fly over one of Arizona's most popular summer getaways - Slide Rock. Up in Oak Creek Canyon, north of Sedona, Slide Rock is one of the most visited state parks. And as our SkyFOX Drone shows us, it's more than just a place to cool off.
Drone Zone: Devil's Bridge in Sedona
We've shown you the Red Rock Country of Sedona before, but today we go a little bit off the beaten trail. Devil's Bridge is the largest natural bridge in the Sedona area. But not everyone sees it because you have to hike nearly two miles to get there.
Drone Zone: The City of Fountain Hills
Fountain Hills is a planned community established in the 1970s northeast of Phoenix. Its most recognizable feature, of course, is the fountain in the middle of a man-made lake.
Drone Zone: Historic Prescott
It was the place to be for cowboys, settlers, prospectors or outlaws. Prescott was the Arizona territorial capital way back in 1864. A lot of its heritage remains in place, including Whiskey Row and the Yavapai County Courthouse, built in 1916.
A bird's eye view of an iconic church near Sedona
The Chapel of the Holy Cross is a sight people can't miss on the road to Sedona. SkyFOX Drone has a bird's eye view of the chapel, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Picacho Peak holds special place in AZ history
In this week's edition of Drone Zone, SkyFOX Drone takes a look at a unique 1,500ft (457.2m) peak.
Drone Zone: Taking a look at the Arizona Nordic Village in Northern Arizona
It's a different way to play in the snow up north. SkyFOX Drone has an aerial view of the Arizona Nordic Village, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
Drone Zone: Big boys playing with big model trains in North Phoenix
People have seen model trains before, and kids love model trains, especially the big ones. SkyFOX Drone takes a look, in this week's version of the Drone Zone.