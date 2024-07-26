Man dies after being shot in head: Surprise PD

A shooting early Friday morning in a Surprise neighborhood left one person dead.

Surprise Police say officers responded just after midnight on July 26 to a home near Bullard Avenue and Waddell Road and found a man in a bedroom who had been shot in the head.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not identified.

"No one else was injured," police said. "Everyone present inside the home remained on the scene and is cooperating with our investigation."

No further details on the shooting have been released.

Map of where the shooting happened