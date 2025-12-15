Mesa releases report from independent investigation on alleged park rangers misconduct

The Brief The City of Mesa has released the findings of an independent investigation into the allegations made against the city's Park Ranger Unit. The allegations were made in April 2025 by a newly-hired park ranger.



Officials with the City of Mesa say they have taken "corrective action," after an independent investigation found that three of the city's park rangers violated several city policies.

The backstory:

According to a statement released on Dec. 15, Mesa Police began an investigation after a newly-hired park ranger reported "serious concerns about potential misconduct within the Park Ranger Unit."

"The employee disclosed finding an unreported firearm in a supervisor's desk, observing inappropriate workplace language and witnessing unauthorized activities such as late-night ride-alongs and questionable training practices. He also reported hearing discussions suggesting the possibility of improper handling of evidence," read a portion of the statement.

The allegations were brought to a supervisor's attention in April, according to the statement, and the city subsequently launched a comprehensive external independent investigation due to the seriousness of the allegations made.

Big picture view:

The independent investigation was conducted by Pierce Coleman PLLC, according to a document that detailed its findings.

Per the document (discretion advised), the complainant made a number of accusations, including:

Joshua Amado, who was a Lead Ranger at the time the accusations were made, failed to properly report and turn in a handgun that he seized while on duty, and kept said handgun at his desk in the Park Ranger Office., Amado, along with now-former Lead Ranger Brandon Montez and now-former Ranger Charles Miller, used "racial slurs, specifically the n-word, on duty and at work. Allegations of late-night ride-alongs, as stated in Mesa's statement. Amado, Charles, and Montez engaging in ‘gooning,’ which the complainant believed referred to "aggressive enforcement actions targeting homeless and Black/African American persons."

The report also revealed that Mesa Police investigated two other claims:

Unidentified rangers patrolling parks, while on duty, in unmarked or ‘undercover' vehicles; and Rangers patrolling parks, while on duty, in plainclothes.

According to the report, Mesa park rangers are authorized under laws to "issue citations for violations of ordinances and park rules and regulations," and are additionally restricted from "exercising other powers or benefits to which peace officers are entitled."

The investigation found that since Brett Burton became Park Ranger Supervisor in late 2020, park rangers "began engaging in enforcement actions outside their authorized scope, such as detaining/arresting people, enforcing state laws and City codes, searching people and their belongings, and seizing suspected illegal contraband (such as drugs, paraphernalia, and dangerous weapons)."

"Between May 2024 and March 2025, Mesa Police Department ("MPD") administrators brought multiple instances of alleged park ranger misconduct to the attention of [Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Department Director] Andrea Moore, Deputy Director Aimee Manis, and Park Ranger Supervisor Brett Burton," read a portion of the report.

What The Investigation Found:

Investigators said they found the following:

That despite some discrepancies between various witness accounts, Amado was found to have seized a handgun in late January 2025, and then "failed to properly and timely document and report the handgun seizure, failed to transfer possession of the handgun to Mesa Police, improperly maintained possession of the firearm until 4/11/2025, and failed to provide Burton with a report documenting the handgun seizure until 4/13/2025."

That Miller had seized a handgun in late January 2025, and then "failed to document and report the handgun seizure, and, at the direction of Burton, authored a report sometime between 4/14/2025 and 4/17/2025, admittedly based his report entirely on Amado’s report, and back-dated this report appearing as though it had been written on or about the date of incident."

That Montez "knew about the handgun in Amado’s possession" before it was reported to Mesa Police, and that Montez told others that he or Amado might tell the police they bought the handgun from Craigslist.

That Burton "inexplicably removed the handgun from Amado’s desk and unloaded it."

That there is some evidence to suggest that Burton "may have known or even encouraged Amado to create and submit a report regarding the [January 2025] handgun seizure immediately prior to placing Amado on administrative leave on April 13, 2025."

That at some point between April 14 and April 1, 2025, Burton "provided [Miller] with a copy of Amado’s handgun seizure report and directed[Miller] to create a report to 'mirror' Amado’s report."

That Amado, Miller and Montez used the n-word in the workplace.In one incident, Amado was noted as having recorded himself using the racial epithet at a leadership meeting.With respect to Montez, the report states that some of his use of the racial epithet "involved reference or directing this word to unidentified Black/African American person(s)."

That Burton "likely knew or should have known of at least some of Amado's, [Miller's], and/or Montez's use of the n-word," as one ranger said Burton told him he knew of Montez's use of the n-word, while other rangers believed Burton had to have known because of the word's "frequent, pervasive and open use," including during all-personnel meetings. Burton, per the report, did not investigate, take remedial action, or report it to his supervisors.

That Amado, Miller and Montez took PRCF employees and others on multiple ride-alongs late at night. The identities of the PRCF employees involved were redacted from the reports that were released by Mesa city officials.

That "it stands to reason" that Burton knew about the late-night ride-alongs, but Burton did not investigate, take action, or report it to his supervisors.

That while witnesses reported various perceptions or understanding of the term "goon" or "gooning," evidence support a finding that Amado, Miller and Montez "said/used the two terms," while also stating that the evidence found is not sufficient to conclude that the three "engaged in any instances of targeted enforcement or excessive use(s) of force focusing on homeless or Black/African American persons."

That Burton "likely knew or should have known of the rangers' use of the terms ‘goon’ / 'gooning'."

That there is insufficient evidence to sustain a finding that any particular park rangers patrolled in their personal vehicle, or any other unmarked vehicles.

That Park Rangers would wear their program's polo shirts with the remainder of their duty uniforms after hosting events and/or programs. Such attire choice was allowed by Burton and other on-duty shift supervisors, and that Amado was allowed to wear alternate clothing due to medical conditions. The report further states that "under the circumstances none of this appears to have violated any applicable policies."

What The City Has Done:

In their statement, Mesa city officials said Amado resigned before his termination hearing on April 28, while Miller and Montez both resigned prior to their dismissal hearings on the week of Dec. 8.

Both Miller and Montez, per city officials, have been on leave since late April.

Officials also said Moore, along with Manis, retired upon receiving the report's findings, while Burton retired in October. He was on administrative leave at the time of his retirement.

City officials also said in their statements that since the allegations surfaced, the city transferred the Park Ranger Unit's command to the Mesa Police Department.

"There are clear and important distinctions between the roles of police officers and park rangers. Operating under the oversight of the Mesa Police Department, Park Rangers will focus on enforcing park code and engaging parkgoers to improve their experience across all our cherished green spaces," said Mesa Police Chief Dan Butler in the statement. "The acts of misconduct were isolated to a few bad actors. We are providing current and future unit members with training so they can rise to the occasion and restore public trust."

City officials also said they are starting a recruitment process to find the next PRCF Director.