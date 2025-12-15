Tribal chairman accused of sex assault has similar allegations from 1989, records show

The Brief White Mountain Apache Chairman Kasey Velasquez is under federal investigation for sexual misconduct claims from July 2025. Similar allegations of sexual misconduct were found in records from 1989, leading to his resignation from the tribal police department. Velasquez remains on paid administrative leave, and it is unknown when the current federal investigation will be completed.



Kasey Velasquez, a White Mountain Apache chairman under federal investigation, is accused of sexual harassment and assault in October.

What we know:

There are similar allegations of misconduct dating back to the 1980s, as more about his past is uncovered.

Velasquez is still the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe but remains on paid administrative leave. Decades ago, he worked in tribal law enforcement.

The backstory:

In 1989, Velasquez was an officer for the White Mountain Apache Police Department. Records obtained from the Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training Board show that a situation of interest rundown states that on Feb. 1, 1989, Velasquez "engaged in sexual misconduct with a detained female passenger."

Documents say that one year before the incident, he stopped that same woman for a speeding violation, and stuck his head through the passenger side window to kiss her. The woman alleged that Velasquez grabbed her by her shoulder, kissed her and tried to put his hand inside her jacket before she stopped him.

Dig deeper:

Velasquez resigned from the White Mountain Apache Police just a few weeks after the 1989 incident. He then joined the Navajo Division of Public Safety until 1991.

It wasn’t until 1994 when the Arizona Law Enforcement Officer Advisory Council dismissed the sexual misconduct case because too much time had passed. Records say Velasquez initially requested a hearing, but then his attorney withdrew from the case. Officials said Velasquez seemed indecisive about pursuing the matter.

The Present:

Fast forward to October 2025, as the chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe, is now on administrative leave while the Bureau of Indian Affairs is investigating sexual misconduct claims against him by his employee, Wendy Ruiz.

"It was the... arm around my neck and whatever pressure point he was doing, that alarmed me and that was wrong," said Wendy Ruiz, the Director of Human Resources for the White Mountain Apache Tribe. "That was nowhere, there was no professionalism, no respect and no boundaries of my personal space."

What's next:

FOX 10 reached out to Velasquez’s attorney for comment regarding the 1989 incident, but we have not received a statement.

Sources tell FOX 10 that Velasquez intends to run for re-election in 2026.

What we don't know:

It is unknown when the investigation into his conduct as chairman will wrap up.