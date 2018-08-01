Drone Zone: The history behind two old bridges east of Phoenix
You may have noticed them if you've ever driven east on Arizona Highway 60 towards Superior, Miami, or Globe. FOX 10's SkyFOX Drone takes a look at the Pinto Creek Bridge and the Queen Creek Bridge, in this week's edition of Drone Zone.
