WWII hand grenades prompt Globe neighborhood evacuation

The Brief A portion of Globe is under evacuation. Police say "World War II-era hand grenades" that were turned in to police prompted the evacuation.



A portion of Globe has been evacuated after hand grenades from the World War II era were turned in to police.

What we know:

City officials posted on Facebook the following closures:

Pine Street, from Oak Street to Cedar Street

Veteran's Park

"Safety is our top priority, and these measures are necessary to ensure the protection of residents, visitors, and first responders," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Police in Globe are asking people to avoid the area, refrain from trying to enter the restricted areas, and follow all instructions from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Area of the closure