WWII hand grenades prompt Globe neighborhood evacuation
GLOBE, Ariz. - A portion of Globe has been evacuated after hand grenades from the World War II era were turned in to police.
What we know:
City officials posted on Facebook the following closures:
- Pine Street, from Oak Street to Cedar Street
- Veteran's Park
"Safety is our top priority, and these measures are necessary to ensure the protection of residents, visitors, and first responders," read a portion of the statement.
What you can do:
Police in Globe are asking people to avoid the area, refrain from trying to enter the restricted areas, and follow all instructions from law enforcement and emergency personnel.
The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Globe Police Department. This story was reported on from Phoenix.