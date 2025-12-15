Expand / Collapse search

WWII hand grenades prompt Globe neighborhood evacuation

Updated  December 15, 2025 12:34pm MST
Officials in Globe say parts of the city have been evacuated after World War II-era hand grenades were turned in to the city's police department.

The Brief

    • A portion of Globe is under evacuation.
    • Police say "World War II-era hand grenades" that were turned in to police prompted the evacuation.

GLOBE, Ariz. - A portion of Globe has been evacuated after hand grenades from the World War II era were turned in to police.

What we know:

City officials posted on Facebook the following closures:

  • Pine Street, from Oak Street to Cedar Street
  • Veteran's Park

"Safety is our top priority, and these measures are necessary to ensure the protection of residents, visitors, and first responders," read a portion of the statement.

What you can do:

Police in Globe are asking people to avoid the area, refrain from trying to enter the restricted areas, and follow all instructions from law enforcement and emergency personnel.

Area of the closure

The Source: Information for this article was gathered from a statement released by the Globe Police Department. This story was reported on from Phoenix.

