Tempe Marketplace shooting: 2nd suspect arrested

The Brief Police in Tempe have made a second arrest in connection with the deadly Dec. 1 shooting at Tempe Marketplace. The second suspect is identified as Dante Gaines. A judge has set a cash-only bond for Gaines.



Police have made a second arrest in connection with a deadly shooting at Tempe Marketplace.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Dec. 1 at around 11 a.m. in the parking lot near RoadRunner Sports at McClintock Drive and Rio Solado Parkway.

Tempe Police say 19-year-old Dominic Baysinger and his girlfriend were meeting someone to complete an online sale when the shooting happened.

Baysinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fernando Gallegos (MCSO)

The other suspect in the case, identified as Fernando Gallegos, made an initial court appearance on Dec. 2.

What we know:

The second suspect, identified as Dante Gaines, made a court appearance on the morning of Dec. 12.

According to investigators, Gaines and Gallegos arranged to sell a gun to Baysinger in exchange for jewelry.

Dig deeper:

Gaines has previous convictions for armed robbery, and was under community supervision at the time of the shooting. During Gaines' court appearance, prosecutors expressed their concerns.

Dante Gaines (Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation & Reentry)

"Our concern additionally, in regards to the heinous nature and dangerousness of Mr. Gaines is that he our understanding is that he is an absconder from the Department of Corrections. Additionally, law enforcement has indicated he was making arrangements to leave the state of Arizona and go to Alabama," a prosecutor said.

What's next:

A cash-only bond of $1.7 million has been set for Gaines.