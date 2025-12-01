Police search for suspect in fatal Tempe parking lot shooting
TEMPE, Ariz. - A victim died in a shooting near Tempe Marketplace on Monday, the police department said.
What we know:
The Dec. 1 shooting reportedly happened in the parking lot near RoadRunner Sports at McClintock Drive and Rio Solado Parkway.
An unidentified person died at the scene, and a suspect has not been caught.
Dig deeper:
This wasn't the only deadly shooting on Tempe Monday morning. Two people died in a shooting at a pizza restaurant near Guadalupe and Rural roads.
The Tempe Marketplace and Little Caesars shootings are not related.
What we don't know:
The victim in the Tempe Marketplace shooting has not been identified.
Map of the area where the shooting happened