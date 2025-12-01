Police search for suspect in fatal Tempe parking lot shooting

The Brief A deadly shooting happened in a parking lot near RoadRunner Sports in Tempe on Monday, Dec. 1, leaving one unidentified victim dead. The suspect has not been caught. Police confirm this incident is unrelated to a separate double-fatal shooting that took place earlier the same morning at a Tempe pizza restaurant.



A victim died in a shooting near Tempe Marketplace on Monday, the police department said.

What we know:

The Dec. 1 shooting reportedly happened in the parking lot near RoadRunner Sports at McClintock Drive and Rio Solado Parkway.

An unidentified person died at the scene, and a suspect has not been caught.

A fatal shooting occurred in a parking lot near RoadRunner Sports in Tempe on Monday, Dec. 1, leaving one person dead.

Dig deeper:

This wasn't the only deadly shooting on Tempe Monday morning. Two people died in a shooting at a pizza restaurant near Guadalupe and Rural roads.

The Tempe Marketplace and Little Caesars shootings are not related.

What we don't know:

The victim in the Tempe Marketplace shooting has not been identified.

Map of the area where the shooting happened